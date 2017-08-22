Wisconsin No. 9 in AP preseason poll

The Badgers are ranked ninth in the Associated Press preseason poll, which was released Monday, after coming in at No. 10 in the USA Today coaches poll earlier this month.

UW ranks only behind Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, Southern California, Clemson, Penn State, Oklahoma and Washington in the AP poll. In the coaches poll, Michigan also ranks ahead of the Badgers.

The Wolverines, who came in at No. 11 in the AP poll, are the only opponent on UW’s schedule to be ranked in either preseason top 25.

The last time the Badgers began a season as a consensus top-10 team was 2007. UW opens against Utah State on Sept. 1 at Camp Randall Stadium.

