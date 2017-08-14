It’s official.

Notre Dame and Wisconsin will meet at Lambeau Field on Oct. 3, 2020, and Soldier Field on Sept. 25, 2021, the teams announced at the Under Armour store in Chicago on Monday.

The two teams have not met since a three-game series from 1962 to 1964.

Both games will be designated as Shamrock Series match ups, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to host Notre Dame and Wisconsin, two excellent schools and storied college football programs,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We’re excited to welcome fans of both schools for what is sure to be an incredible weekend here in Green Bay, and we’re looking forward to enjoying the college atmosphere once again at Lambeau Field.”

In 16 meetings between Notre Dame and Wisconsin all-time, the Irish hold a 8-6-2 edge. Notre Dame scored a 31-7 victory in the most recent meeting on Sept. 26, 1964, in Ara Parseghian’s debut as Notre Dame’s head coach.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez coached the linebackers at Notre Dame under Lou Holtz in 1987, then was promoted to defensive coordinator in 1988 and 1989. He jumped directly from South Bend to Madison, Wis., where he served as the Badgers’ head coach from 1990 to 2005.

Curly Lambeau — the founder and first coach of the Green Bay Packers, for whom Lambeau Field was named — played at Notre Dame under Knute Rockne in 1918.

Notre Dame is 10-0-2 at Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears. The Irish’s last appearance there was a 41-3 victory over Miami. Notre Dame has never played a game at Lambeau Field.

The Irish have played in 13 active NFL stadiums. Notre Dame is 46-33-4 when playing in one of the 31 current NFL stadiums and 11-5 under eighth-year head coach Brian Kelly.

Notre Dame does not have any players from the state of Wisconsin currently on its roster.

Details regarding game time, tickets and other related information will be announced at a later date.

