Gustafson, Lindstrom earn all-conference honors

The 6-foot-3 center has scored in double figures for the Hawkeyes every game this season. She led Iowa in scoring (18.0), rebounding (10.0) and field goal percentage (63.5 percent) in the regular season.

Among all NCAA Division I players nationally, Gustafson ranked sixth in field goal percentage. Her 15 double-doubles in the regular season ranked 11th.

Several school records also remain in reach for Gustafson. She needs just four rebounds to break Iowa’s record for rebounds in a sophomore season. Ten rebounds will give her the all-time season record.

On Thursday, Gustafson broke Iowa’s record for scoring in a sophomore season with a career-high 27 points in the Hawkeyes’ 78-73 loss to Northwestern in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament.

With Iowa trailing 60-48, Gustafson scored the final seven points of the third quarter to leave the Hawkeyes trailing 60-55.

Iowa kept the momentum in the fourth quarter and cut Northwestern’s lead to three several times before Kathleen Doyle’s layup at 3:49 put the Hawkeyes in front, 69-68. From there Northwestern took a 72-69 lead and went 6-for-6 at the free-throw line in the final minute to win 78-73. Gustafson scored Iowa’s final four points on a layup and two free throws.

So far this season, Gustafson has 550 points and 297 rebounds.

Jessica Lindstrom

The Horizon League handed out its season honors for women’s basketball this week, and former Superior Spartan Jessica Lindstrom once again earned recognition.

Lindstrom was named to the Horizon League All-Defensive Team for the second straight season and also earned Second Team All-League honors. She is leading UW-Green Bay in rebounding (9.6 rpg) and is second in scoring (12.7 ppg). Lindstrom has put up 12 double-doubles this season.

The junior’s 278 rebounds this season currently rank seventh all-time for the Phoenix, just behind her total of 290 from last season.

Nationally, Lindstrom stands 24th among NCAA Division I players in total rebounds.

Green Bay holds the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Horizon League tournament in Detroit. The Phoenix have a first-round bye and open play at 10:30 a.m. Saturday against either Valparaiso or Youngstown State.