Many Patriots heroes, including former Badger

HOUSTON — Record-setting quarterback Tom Brady got the hardware as Super Bowl most valuable player but there were many heroes in the New England Patriots’ amazing 34-28 come-from-behind, overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

All-purpose running back James White scored a Super Bowl record-tying three touchdowns and ran in a two-point conversion in a sensational performance, setting a Super Bowl record with 14 catches. His 110 receiving yards were the most ever by a running back.

“It’s really surreal,” said White. “I was just living in the moment. I wasn’t paying attention to how many catches Ii had, how many yards I had. I just wanted to keep moving the chains no matter what it took.”

White won three Big Ten championships while rushing for 4,015 yards and 45 touchdowns with the Wisconsin Badgers from 2010-13. He’s now earned a second Super Bowl ring in three NFL seasons, though he was inactive for New England’s win in Super Bowl XLIX during his rookie year.

The Patriots trailed 21-3 at intermission and looked to be hopelessly behind when the Falcons scored about seven minutes into the third quarter for an imposing 28-3 advantage.

White said the Pats never lost hope.

“Once we came out in the second half we made adjustments and found the matchups,” he said.

A third quarter touchdown brought them within 28-9 though kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point.

In the fourth quarter, a Gostkowski 33-yard field goal made it 28-12, a two-score game provided New England could score a pair of touchdowns and two-point conversions.

“We knew it was still a game,” White said. “We were real excited to let it all loose. It is the last game of the year and you’re playing for a championship, so give it all you have and lay it on the line.”

A touchdown pass to Danny Amendola and White’s two-point conversion run made it 28-20.

A diving, juggling 23-yard circus catch by Julian Edelman amid two defenders as they all tumbled to the ground sparked the game-tying drive that knotted it 28-28 in the last minute of regulation before White’s two-yard touchdown run ended it in overtime.

New England.......... 0 3 6 19 6 — 34

Atlanta................... 0 21 7 0 0 — 28

Second Quarter

ATL—D.Freeman 5 yard rush (Mt.Bryant kick), 12:15.

ATL—Hooper 19 yard pass from M.Ryan (Mt.Bryant kick), 8:48.

ATL—R.Alford 82 yard interception return (Mt.Bryant kick), 2:21.

NE—Gostkowski 41 yard field goal, 0:02.

Third Quarter

ATL—T.Coleman 6 yard pass from M.Ryan (Mt.Bryant kick), 8:31.

NE—J.White 5 yard pass from Brady(Kick failed), 2:06.

Fourth Quarter

NE—Gostkowski 33 yard field goal, 9:44.

NE—Amendola 6 yard pass from Brady (J.White rush), 5:56.

NE—J.White 1 yard rush (Amendola pass from Brady), 0:57.

Overtime

NE—J.White 2 yard rush, 11:02.

TEAM STATISTICS

....................................... NE ATL

First Downs.................... 37 17

Total Net Yards............. 546 344

Rushes-Yds............... 25-104 18-104

Passing........................ 442 240

Sacked-Yds Lost......... 5-24 5-44

Comp-Att-Int............... 43-63-1 17-23-0

Punts.......................... 4-41.5 6-47.0

Punt Returns................ 4-39 1-0

Kickoff Returns............ 1-20 5-42

Interceptions Ret........... 0-0 1-82

Penalties-Yards........... 4-23 9-65

Time of Possession.... 40:31 23:27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-NE, Blount 11-31, J.White 6-29, Di.Lewis 6-27, Brady 1-15, Edelman 1-2. ATL, D.Freeman 11-75, T.Coleman 7-29.

PASSING-NE, Brady 43-62-1-466, Edelman 0-1-0-0. ATL, M.Ryan 17-23-0-284.

RECEIVING-NE, J.White 14-110, Amendola 8-78, Ma.Mitchell 6-70, Edelman 5-87, Ma.Bennett 5-62, C.Hogan 4-57, Di.Lewis 1-2. ATL, Ju.Jones 4-87, Gabriel 3-76, Hooper 3-32, D.Freeman 2-46, Sanu 2-25, DiMarco 2-12, T.Coleman 1-6. A—70,807.