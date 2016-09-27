Badgers jump to No. 8 in AP poll

The University of Wisconsin jumped back into the top 10 of the Associated Press poll after the Badgers’ 30-6 win at eighth-ranked Michigan State on Saturday.

UW, which fell two spots to No. 11 in last week’s poll after a 23-17 win over Georgia State, moved up three spots to No. 8, its highest ranking since earning claim as the nation’s fourth-best team for a two-week stretch in 2011.

The Badgers (4-0, 1-0) will travel to No. 4 Michigan on Saturday and host second-ranked Ohio State after a bye week.

UW also moved up two spots to No. 8 in the USA Today Coaches poll.

There were few changes in the Top 25 as the only four ranked teams that lost did so to other ranked teams.

The top teams held their spots, led by No. 1 Alabama. The Crimson Tide received 50 first-place votes. No. 2 Ohio State was followed by Louisville, Michigan, Clemson, Houston and Stanford.

LSU (2-2), which started the season No. 5, joined Notre Dame as preseason top-10 teams to fall out of the poll.

No. 16 Mississippi made the biggest jump of the week, seven spots after a 45-14 victory against Georgia.

No. 11 Tennessee and No. 13 Baylor each moved up three spots.

No. 15 Nebraska moved up five spots.

No. 18 Utah jumped six spots.

No. 17 Michigan State dropped nine spots from No. 8.

No. 25 Georgia dropped 13 spots from No. 12.

No. 24 Boise State is ranked for the first time since Oct. 11, 2015, giving the Mountain West two teams in the Top 25.

No. 20 TCU is back in the rankings after falling out two weeks ago.

Oklahoma (1-2), which was No. 25 last week, fell out of the rankings during an off week. The Sooners are unranked for the first time since the end of the 2014 season.

There will be four games matching ranked teams on Saturday:

No. 3 Louisville at No. 5 Clemson. The Heisman front-runner (Lamar Jackson) vs. the preseason favorite (Deshaun Watson).

No. 8 Wisconsin at No. 4 Michigan. Teams have not met since 2010.

No. 7 Stanford at No. 10 Washington, Friday. First top-10 matchup in the Pac-12 this season.

No. 11 Tennessee at No. 25 Georgia. Volunteers can put vice grip on the SEC East.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright (c) 2016, The Wisconsin State Journal/Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.