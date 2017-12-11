Wisconsin’s King to miss rest of season

Wisconsin freshman guard Kobe King will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, the team announced Monday.

King joins sophomore point guard D’Mitrik Trice in having their respective surgeries on Monday. Trice is nursing a foot injury and is not expected to return until mid-January at the earliest.

King sat out Saturday’s 82-63 loss to Marquette after averaging 5.2 points and 19.0 minutes in the previous 10 games for the Badgers (4-7).

“I’m disappointed that I’m not able to finish the season with my teammates,” King said in a statement. “But following my surgery, I plan to attack my rehab as aggressively as possible and come back stronger than ever.

“While I’m out, I’m going to help my teammates in any way possible and look forward to watching our team continue to grow this season.”

Trice was averaging 9.4 points per game while starting at point guard for the struggling Badgers before his injury last week.

“You feel awful for Kobe and D’Mitrik, especially when you have one like Kobe’s that is season-ending,” Badgers coach Greg Gard said Monday during the Big Ten coaches’ teleconference. “Fortunately there is a silver lining. We were right at the minimum number of games that could be played so he is eligible to apply at the end of the year for it.”