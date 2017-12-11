TIGER ROUND-UP: NHS boys rebound

Brody Payton topped the Tigers with 18 points Thursday at Chetek.

Alex Kaminsky led the Bulldogs with 10 points.

The Tigers (3-1) host Spooner at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Northwestern................. 25 25 — 50

Chetek........................... 18 15 — 33

Northwestern — Brody Payton 18, Anthony Lupa 4, Jake Brill 3, Kade Bartelt 8, Jeffrey McClure 2, Gervase Thompson 2, Jenner Graff 2, Sam Risley 5, Jagar Stillson 2, Greg Ruhman 4. Totals 21 5-10 50.

3-point goals — Payton, Brill, Bartelt.

Chetek — Alex Kaminsky 10, Jared Newell 4, Carter Hanson 5, B. Schofield 2, Phillip Gilbertson 4, Andrew Loy 6, Dakota Herman 2. Totals 13 6-9 33.

3-point goal — Hanson.

Wrestling

The Tigers won 60-18 Thursday night at Hayward.

A few highlights for the Tigers were wins by Andrew Hanson at 195 pounds; Zach Pooler at 152; Brody Burke pinned his opponent in a cradle at 132 pounds; and Isaiah Huray won in overtime at 220 pounds.

The Tigers wrestles at Ashland at 7 p.m. today and host their own dual meet tournament at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Girls basketball

Hayward handed the Tigers their first loss of the season 41-19 Friday night in Maple.

The Hurricanes (5-2) were ranked No. 7 among Division 3 schools in a recent wissports.net poll.

Hayward’s losses were to Wausau West and Aquinas.

The Tigers (4-1) host Barron tonight and play at Bloomer Friday. Both games begin at 7:15 p.m.