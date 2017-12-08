Myer's buzzer-beat lifts Spartans past Eskomos

Seconds after the Eskomos took a 44-43 lead, Superior took the ball out of bounds and went to Chloe Kintop, who drove the length of the floor before dishing off to Myer for the game-winning basket.

“It was a great high school game, each team made nice runs at different times throughout the game,” SHS coach Dave Kontny said. “We are so proud of our kids, they battled every possession. Esko has a nice team and they have a rich tradition there, it’s not an easy place to win.”

The Spartans, who trailed 22-18 at the half, got scoring from eight different players, including seven in the second half when they outscored Esko 27-22.

Niya Wilson led Superior with 14 points, which included three 3-pointers. Myer was next with 10 points and Kintop had six.

Bridget Yellin paced the Eskomos with 18 points. Kristy DeMuth was next with 10 points.

“We got big shots from everyone in the second half and we got second chances because of our effort,” Kontny said. “We were very poised on offense and had minimal turnovers. We got the ball where we wanted to and executed our game plan very well. We’ve been preaching teamwork and patience on offense and our defense was stellar.”

The Spartans (2-1) play at Ashland at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14. Superior defeated Ashland 51-34 on Nov. 21.

“We’re happy with where we are at, but not satisfied,” Kontny said. “We have a lot of things we need to get better at. The fast break transition layup we got with three seconds left from Chloe to Myer was run to perfection just like the drill we do every day in practice. The kids sure earned this win and we are getting better and that’s what matters.”

SPARTAN SPIN: The SHS JV improved to 3-0 with a 37-6 win. Brylie Izzard and Kaileigh Miller led the way with 12 points apiece. Zoie Cole and Julie Haller each had four points, Izzy Swanson added three and Brooke Koenen had two.

Superior................................... 18 27 — 45

Esko.......................................... 22 22 — 44

Superior — Chloe Kintop 6, Sophie Kintop 2, Lexi Jenson 4, Niya Wilson 14, Emily Hunter 2, Maddy Myer 10, Lauren Raboin 4, Mady Stariha 3. Totals 19 3-7 45.

3-point goals — Wilson 3, Stariha.

Esko — Annika Wold 2, Sydney Hanson 3, Macy Sunnarborg 5, Kaitlyn Bergerson 4, Kristy DeMuth 10, Hannah Stark 2, Bridget Yellin 18. Totals 18 4-6 44.

3-point goals — Hanson, Sunnarborg, DeMuth 2.