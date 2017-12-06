Lindstrom milestone helps UWGB move to 7-1

Jessica Lindstrom turned in one of the most impressive performances of her Phoenix career Wednesday afternoon scoring a career-high 29 points and pulling down 17 rebounds as UW-Green Bay ended Dayton’s 10-game home winning streak with a 75-64 victory.

The senior from Superior also became the 36th member in program history to score 1,000 points in their career.

Green Bay never trailed in the contest in front of 8,416 fans at the University of Dayton Arena, but that doesn’t mean Dayton didn’t give the Phoenix a fight. The Flyers are the fifth team the Phoenix has taken the floor against this season that competed in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Green Bay began pulling away in the second quarter, outscoring Dayton 24-15, and headed to the locker room with a 40-27 lead. Lindstrom had already scored 21 points and collected six rebounds as the Phoenix stepped off the court for halftime.

A pair of free throws at the 7:43 mark of the third quarter brought Lindstrom’s career total to 1,000 points and within one of her career high entering the game.

Green Bay headed to the fourth quarter with a 56-38 lead, but Dayton did not just go away quietly. The Flyers fought back and pulled within 10 points, 65-55, with 2:07 left to play. A clutch triple from Allie LeClaire pushed the Phoenix lead back up to 13 but did not slow Dayton’s attack.

The closest Dayton would come would be eight points, 72-64, with 14 seconds on the clock as Green Bay started to head to the line for free throws. The Phoenix went on to seal the win at the charity stripe, 75-64, and defeat its fourth 2017 NCAA Tournament participant this season.

Lindstrom’s career-high 29 points came on a 9-of-14 effort from the field combined with a 5-of-9 mark from beyond the arc. The forward also tied her career high with 17 rebounds and moved into seventh place on Green Bay’s all-time rebounding list with 756 in her career.

Allie LeClaire finished the game with 14 points and five rebounds in 36 minutes and Frankie Wurtz joined Lindstrom and LeClaire with double-digit production, scoring a career-high 12 points in 27 minutes.

Green Bay finished the game shooting 49 percent (26-53) while holding Dayton to 37 percent (19-51) from the field. The Flyers are just the second team this season to surpass the 60-point mark against the Phoenix defense.

The Phoenix dominated the game in the paint, outscoring the Flyers 38-10 inside. Green Bay owned advantages in second-chance points (7-2), fast-break points (8-6) and bench points (9-3).

Green Bay plays Loyola at Gentile Arena at 1 p.m. Sunday.