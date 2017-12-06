Eagle boys win, girls lose

Tony Wiemeri led Ironwood with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Griffen Revoyr added 10 points.

The game was tight early on before Solon Springs eventually took a 37-30 lead into halftime. The Eagles opened up a 12-point lead early in the second half and the closest Ironwood would get the rest of the way was 54-47.

Ironwood turned the ball over 26 times and committed 26 fouls, but the Eagles didn’t shoot well from the free-throw line where they were just 16-of-39.

Solon Springs hosts Frederic and Ironwood hosts South Shore Thursday. Both games begin at 7:15 p.m.

EAGLES EXTRAS: Griffen Revoyr fouled out for Ironwood. … The Eagles only had 14 fouls and outrebounded the Red Devils 46-35. … Solon Springs won the JV game 54-42. Drake DeBeir led the Eagles with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Aaron Pfister added 10 points and Calin Lisson had eight.

Ironwood................................. 30 22 — 52

Solon Springs........................ 37 29 — 66

Ironwood — Ian Averitt, 5; Jacob Joki, 2; Griffen Revoyr, 10; Tony Wiemeri, 18; Ethan Roehm, 2; Josh Joki, 3; Cody Schwartz, 4; Tommy Lundin, 4; David Benson, 4. Totals: 19 8-13 52.

3-point goals — Wiemeri 4, Josh Joki, Revoyr.

Solon Springs — Jens Gehl, 23; Aaron Pfister, 1; Caden Smith, 9; Chase Latvala, 15; Nicholas Zosel, 14; Christian Sellwood, 1; Dane Banks, 3. Totals: 23 19-39 66.

3-point goals — Latvala 3, Smith 1.

Girls basketball

The Eagle girls came up short Tuesday night in Siren with a 58-48 loss to the Dragons.

It was a back-and-forth game in the first half — with six different lead changes — which ended with the Eagles down by five points.

It didn't take long in the second half for the Eagles to regain the lead, but Siren matched them with a run of its own and took the lead back for good.

Abby Kosioski led the with 20 points.

The Eagles were led by Morgan Anderson’s 26 points and eight rebounds. Kylli Rajala added 12 points and nine rebounds and Allison Androsky chipped in with six points.

“We are down a few girls right now but that’s no excuse, we need to be playing better all-around as a team and there are things that we have been working on in practices to get to that point,” SSHS coach Brian Amys said. “I saw moments of that type of basketball Tuesday night but we have to be able to put a full game together.

“We have not played a team yet that I feel, ‘wow they are that much better than us,’ and we should be putting ourselves in situations to win those games. I have all the confidence in this team that we can be competing at the top level with some of these schools, but we have to come together as a team and put a full game together.”

The Eagles begin play in the Indianhead Conference by hosting Bayfield at 7 p.m. Friday.

CORRECTION

It mistakenly said in Friday’s paper that Dale Rajala is the coach of the Solon Springs girls basketball team, when in fact he is the coach of the boys team. Brian Amys is the coach of the Eagle girls. The Telegram regrets any confusion caused by this mistake.