TIGER ROUND-UP: NHS girls rout the Rails

The Tigers host Hayward at 7:15 p.m. today.

Northwestern........................ 37 33 — 70

Spooner................................... 15 21 — 36

Northwestern — Sam Hoegen 9, Mackenzie Correll 26, Karsyn Jones 9, Katie Lundeen 12, Kasha Hughlett 4, Kennedy Nelson 4, Sydney Anderson 4, Tayva Plasch 2. Totals 28 4-6 70.

3-point goals — Correll 8, Jones 2.

Spooner — Natasha Chastek 15, Logan Sprenger 3, Alexis Goodman 4, Julie Tiller 7, Letibia Secchi 5, Jackie Rosenbush 2. Totals 13 7-14 36.

3-point goals — Chastek 2, Sprenger.

Boys basketball

The Tigers rebounded from a 82-52 loss at Rice Lake Tuesday night with a 50-33 win Thursday night at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.

Kade Bartelt led Northwestern with 12 points and Averie Habas led Rice Lake (3-0) with 21 points.

Brody Payton topped the Tigers with 18 points Thursday at Chetek.

Alex Kaminsky led the Bulldogs with 10 points.

The Tigers (3-1) host Spooner at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Northwestern........................ 26 26 — 52

Rice Lake............................... 47 36 — 82

Northwestern — Kade Bartelt 12, Sam Risley 8, Jake Brill 6, Gervase Thompson 6, Jeffrey McClure 3, Brody Payton 2, Anthony Lupa 2, Tyler Davis 2, Jagar Stillson 2, Michael Pullen 2. Totals: 21 6-of-10 52.

3-point goals — Bartelt 2, McClure, Graff.

Rice Lake — Evan Tillung 6, Peyton Buckley 7, Averie Habas 21, Spencer Page 15, Cole Halverson 3, Trenton Thole 2, John Kohler 13, Billy Brown 6, Collin Hanson 5, Blake Zadra 4. Totals: 33 9-12 82.

3-point goals — Kohler 2, Brown 2, Buckley, Page, Halverson.

Northwestern........................ 25 25 — 50

Chetek..................................... 18 15 — 33

Northwestern — Brody Payton 18, Anthony Lupa 4, Jake Brill 3, Kade Bartelt 8, Jeffrey McClure 2, Gervase Thompson 2, Jenner Graff 2, Sam Risley 5, Jagar Stillson 2, Greg Ruhman 4. Totals 21 5-10 50.

3-point goals — Payton, Brill, Bartelt.

Chetek — Alex Kaminsky 10, Jared Newell 4, Carter Hanson 5, B. Schofield 2, Phillip Gilbertson 4, Andrew Loy 6, Dakota Herman 2. Totals 13 6-9 33.

3-point goal — Hanson.