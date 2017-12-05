Esko towers over Superior

The Eskomos were led by 7-foot-3 senior Adam Trapp and junior guard Camden Berger with 23 points apiece. Quinn Fischer was also in double figures with 16 points.

The Spartans had four players in double figures, led by Mason Ackley’s 19 points.

Beau Severson was next with 12 points on four 3-pointers, and Xavier Patterson and Corey Sanders both had 10 points.

The Spartans host Duluth Denfeld on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Esko.......................................... 43 36 — 79

Superior................................... 25 40 — 65

Esko — Quinn Fischer 16, Ryan Pantsar 6, Jon Stodola 2, Payton Wefel 8, Eric Rish 1, Camden Berger 23, Adam Trapp 23.

3-point goals — Wefel 2, Berger.

Superior — Mason Ackley 19, Xavier Patterson 10, Kaleb Zentkowski 7, Ben Rhodes 2, Stephen Gee 3, Cam Borgh 2, Corey Sanders 10, Beau Severson 12.

3-point goals — Severson 4, Ackley, Patterson, Zentkowski, Gee.