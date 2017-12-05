Eagles and Evergreens split in hoop action

The evening began with the Northwood girls defeating the Eagles 56-35, then ended with the Solon Springs boys cruising to a 62-37 victory.

The Eagles boys opened up a 32-8 halftime lead, thanks mostly to the making of 15-of-24 free throws.

Eagles’ Jens Gehl led all scorers with 27 points, which included making 9-of-13 from the free-throw line. Solon Springs also got 12 points from Dane Banks and seven from Nick Zosel.

Hunter Phillips led Northwood with 15 points, nine rebounds, two assist, two steals and a blocked shot.

Solon Springs, which hosted Ironwood Monday night, hosts Frederic at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Northwood..................... 8 29 — 37

Solon Springs............... 32 30 — 62

Northwood — Hunter Phillips, 15; Brandon Daleidon, 8; Hunter Frahm, 4; Nathan Blegan, 4; Dawson Wallace, 5; Colin Krmpotich, 1. Totals: 14 7-17 37.

3-point goals — Phillips, Frahn.

Solon Springs — Jens Gehl, 27; Dane Banks, 12; Nick Zosel, 7; Caden Smith, 5; Chase Latvala, 4; Christian Sellwood, 3; Aaron Pfister, 2; Alex Hunter, 2. Totals: 22 18-32 62.

Girls hoops

Morgan Anderson led the Eagles with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Nikki Orozco added eight points and four rebounds; Kylli Rajala had seven points and four rebounds; Allison Androsky grabbed six rebounds; and Lily Nordskog had four rebounds.

“We played some aggressive and good defense in spurts, but got out of our rhythm and played into Northwood’s hands,” SSHS coach Brian Amys said. “It’s always fun playing Northwood, all the girls know each other and it packs the gym. It’s a fun atmosphere to be in.

“Early in the season it’s good to play these type of competitive games so we can learn and grow as the season goes on. We found things we need to work on, but am looking forward to what these girls are going to do as we move forward throughout the season.”

Solon Springs plays at Siren tonight and hosts Bayfield Friday. Both games begin at 7:15 p.m.

CORRECTION

It mistakenly said in Friday’s paper that Dale Rajala is the coach of the Solon Springs girls basketball team, when in fact he is the coach of the boys team. Brian Amys is the coach of the Eagle girls. The Telegram regrets any confusion caused by this mistake.