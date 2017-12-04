Gustafson picks up another Big Ten honor

Gustafson averaged 26 points, 10 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 blocks, and shot 74.2 percent from the field in a pair of contests last week.

She netted 34 points with nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks against No. 11 Florida State on Nov. 29. She shot 83 percent (15-for-18) from the field, and matched a career-best with 15 made field goals.

On Dec. 3, Gustafson registered her eighth double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds against Samford. It marked the 35th double-double of her career. Gustafson shot 61.5 percent from the field and added a pair of assists and blocks to lead Iowa to its eighth victory of the season.

The Port Wing native has now earned four straight conference honors. She was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Nov. 13 before being named to the Player of the Week Honor Roll on Nov. 20 and Nov. 27.

Gustafson and the Hawkeyes return to action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Iowa State.