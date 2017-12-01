PREVIEW: Eagle girls host Northwood tonight

The girls game is at 5:45 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:15 p.m.

The Eagle girls, who kicked off their season with a 60-52 loss to Frederic, were 10-14 overall last season and 7-9 in the Indianhead Conference, which was good for seventh place.

In the playoffs, Solon Springs defeated Hurley, 39-32; then lost to Mercer, 68-52.

Brian Amys has an overall record of 45-47 in five years at head coach of the Eagles.

The Eagles return their top two scorers in junior Morgan Anderson and sophomore Kylli Rajala.

Anderson, first-team all-conference, averaged 11 points a game; and Rajala, an honorable mention selection, averaged nine points a game.

Battling for starting positions and playing time will be seniors Ellie Burger, Heather Holderness and Madisen Smith and juniors Nikki Orozco, Lily Nordskog and Allison Androsky.

“I believe that we have all the right pieces in place this year for this group to emerge as a big competitor in the conference and region,” Amys said. “We have the right dynamics that it takes to be a good and competitive team in our area.

“We lost two physical post players (Taylor Blaylock and Allison Bailey) and their defensive presence will be missed this year, but we’re going to be quick and aggressive.”

Washburn finished in first place in the Indianhead Conference with a 15-1 record. South Shore was second at 13-3 and Bayfield was third at 12-4. All three teams finished with 19 wins overall.

“Washburn and Bayfield return a lot of girls and are the teams to beat again this year,” Amys said. “After that it’s up in the air, but any of the top three or four top teams in this conference could emerge with a big win and make a mess of the conference standings at the end of the season.”

EAGLES EXTRAS: Amys’ assistant coach is Karly Sutherland and the managers are Kyra Latvala and Maddelyn Swanson.

Solon Springs Eagles

2017-18 Girls Basketball Roster

Seniors — Autumn Perkins, Madisen Smith, Brandi Winkler, Heather Holdeness, Ellie Burger, Holly Koivisto.

Juniors — Morgan Anderson, Lily Nordskog, Domonique Orozco, Allison Androsky, Hannah Pfister.

Sophomores — Kylli Rajala, Jade Miller.

Freshman — Muree Ahlberg.

Solon Springs Eagles

Girls Basketball Schedule

Thur., Nov. 16...... vs. Frederic (L, 60-52)

Fri., Dec. 1........... vs. Northwood, 5:45 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 5......... at Siren, 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 8........... vs. Bayfield, 7:15 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 11...... vs. Mercer, 5:45 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 15......... at South Shore, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Dec. 21...... vs. Birchwood, 5:45 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 2.......... at Butternut, 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 5............ vs. Drummond, 7:15 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 9.......... at Hurley, 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 12.......... at Ironwood, 7:15 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 15....... vs. Mellen, 7:15 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 20........ at Luck, 4:30 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 22....... at Bayfield, 7:15 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 23........ at Mercer, 5:45 p.m.

Thur., Jan. 25....... vs. South Shore, 7:15 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 29....... at Washburn, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Feb. 1......... vs. Butternut, 7:15 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 5......... at Drummond, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Feb. 8......... vs. Hurley, 7:15 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 12....... vs. Ironwood, 7:15 p.m.

Tue., Feb. 20........ WIAA Regional, 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 23.......... WIAA Regional, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 24........ Regional Final

March 1 & 3......... WIAA Sectionals