Tigers clip the Cardinals
The Northwestern boys basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 62-52 win over the South Shore Cardinals Thursday night in Maple.
Kade Bartelt led the Tigers with a game-high 29 points, which included six 3-pointers. Sam Risley was nest with 14 points, which included a trio of 3-pointers.
Besides making 10 3-pointers, the Tigers were also sharp from the free-throw line, where they were 12-of-14.
Connor Sorenson led the Cardinals with 28 points.
Northwestern plays at Rice Lake Tuesday and at Chetek Thursday. Both games begin at 7:15 p.m.
South Shore........................... 17 35 — 52
Northwestern........................ 25 37 — 62
South Shore — Chase Reijo 3, Doug Hipsher 10, Steven Kavajecz 3, Connor Sorenson 28, Dallas Williams 8. Totals 21 4-12 52.
3-point goals — Reijo 3, Kavajecz, Sorenson 2, Williams 2.
Northwestern — Brody Payton 4, Anthony Lupa 5, Jake Brill 4, Kade Bartelt 29, Jeffrey McClure 2, Gervase Thompson 2, Jenner Graff 2, Sam Risley 14. Totals 20 12-14 62.
3-point goals — Lupa, Bartelt 6, Risley 3.