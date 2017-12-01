Tigers clip the Cardinals

Besides making 10 3-pointers, the Tigers were also sharp from the free-throw line, where they were 12-of-14.

Connor Sorenson led the Cardinals with 28 points.

Northwestern plays at Rice Lake Tuesday and at Chetek Thursday. Both games begin at 7:15 p.m.

South Shore........................... 17 35 — 52

Northwestern........................ 25 37 — 62

South Shore — Chase Reijo 3, Doug Hipsher 10, Steven Kavajecz 3, Connor Sorenson 28, Dallas Williams 8. Totals 21 4-12 52.

3-point goals — Reijo 3, Kavajecz, Sorenson 2, Williams 2.

Northwestern — Brody Payton 4, Anthony Lupa 5, Jake Brill 4, Kade Bartelt 29, Jeffrey McClure 2, Gervase Thompson 2, Jenner Graff 2, Sam Risley 14. Totals 20 12-14 62.

3-point goals — Lupa, Bartelt 6, Risley 3.