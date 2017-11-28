Lady 'Jackets run past the Pipers

The University of Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team defeated the Hamline Pipers 78-58 Tuesday night in Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium.

Hannah Norlin and Hailey Kontny led the Yellowjackets with 19 points apiece. Norlin also grabbed eight rebounds and Kontny had five rebounds and two steals.

Alaina Quaranta led Hamline with a game-high 21 points, which included three 3-pointers.

The game was close early on with Hamline leading 16-10 after one quarter and UWS leading 35-27 at the half.

Hamline made four of its six 3-pointers in the opening 10 minutes. Two of them were by Quaranta, who scored 10 points in the first quarter.

UWS tied it at 16-16 two minutes into the second quarter on baskets by Norlin, Ameila Leger and Kontny, and another basket by Kontny, followed by a 3-pointer by Eva Reinertsen gave UWS a 21-18 lead with 6:50 left in the half.

After the game was tied at 23 and 25, UWS ended the first half with a 10-2 run and took a 35-27 lead into the locker room at the intermission.

The Yellowjackets broke the game open in the third quarter by outscoring the Pipers 34-11 and taking a 69-38 lead.

Superior took a pair of 32-points leads early in the fourth quarter — the first 72-40 on a Kontny 3-pointer and then 78-46 on a Madison Strube free throw.

Eta Sorensen, a 5-foot-5 sophomore from Clintonville, was supposed to shoot the two free throws, but she suffered an injury when fouled, which led to Strube entering the game and making the second of two attempts.

Eight fourth-quarter points by freshman Jaelin Jones helped the Pipers outscore the Yellowjackets 20-9 and cut the final deficit to just 20 points.

UWS (3-2) hosts UW-Stout at 7 p.m. Friday. The Yellowjackets defeated the Blue Devils 82-68 on Nov. 18.