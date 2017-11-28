Hot-shooting Correll leads Tigers past Cameron
The Northwestern High School girls basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 52-45 win at Cameron Monday night.
Mac Correll made five 3-pointers among her game-high 18 points for the Tigers. Katie Lundeen was next with 14 points.
Maddy Otto led the Comets with 16 points. Carlie Wanink added 14 and Morgan Warner chipped in with 10.
The Tigers host Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Friday and play at Spooner Tuesday. Both games begin at 7:15 p.m.
Cameron is at Barron at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
Northwestern........................ 24 28 — 52
Cameron................................. 20 25 — 45
Northwestern — Mac Correll, 18; Katie Lundeen, 14; Sam Hoegen, 5; Karsyn Jones, 4; Sydney Anderson, 4; Kennedy Nelson, 3; Kayla Pajtash, 2; Kasha Hughlet, 2. Totals 17 12-20 52.
3-point baskets — Correll, 5; Jones.
Cameron — Maddy Otto, 16; Carli Wanink, 14; Morgan Warner, 10; Hannah Zimmerman, 4; Kiara Herstad, 1. Totals 15 13-25 45.
3-point baskets — Wanink, 2.