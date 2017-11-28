Hot-shooting Correll leads Tigers past Cameron

Maddy Otto led the Comets with 16 points. Carlie Wanink added 14 and Morgan Warner chipped in with 10.

The Tigers host Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Friday and play at Spooner Tuesday. Both games begin at 7:15 p.m.

Cameron is at Barron at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Northwestern........................ 24 28 — 52

Cameron................................. 20 25 — 45

Northwestern — Mac Correll, 18; Katie Lundeen, 14; Sam Hoegen, 5; Karsyn Jones, 4; Sydney Anderson, 4; Kennedy Nelson, 3; Kayla Pajtash, 2; Kasha Hughlet, 2. Totals 17 12-20 52.

3-point baskets — Correll, 5; Jones.

Cameron — Maddy Otto, 16; Carli Wanink, 14; Morgan Warner, 10; Hannah Zimmerman, 4; Kiara Herstad, 1. Totals 15 13-25 45.

3-point baskets — Wanink, 2.