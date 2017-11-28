PREVIEW: UWS men off to 2-3 start

The Yellowjackets defeated Luther (Iowa) College 82-73 on Saturday, then fell to UW-Stout 67-53 Sunday.

St. Scholastica went 2-0 in the event with wins over Luther (92-70) and Stout (84-63).

Shaq Coleman led UWS in scoring both games. In the win over Luther, he scored 24 points, which included 6-of-6 on free-throw attempts, five rebounds and two assists.

Vid Milenkovic added 23 with 10 rebounds, and Colton Williams chipped in with 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Also for UWS, Nate Kalien was 3-of-4 on three-point attempts.

Luther’s Jared Nicolaisen scored a game-high 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

Against Stout, Coleman had 17 points, followed by Williams and Montroy Scott each with 10. Milenkovic finished with nine points, three rebounds and three assists.

Sam Ortman led Stout (3-2) with a game-high 20 points, 16 of which came in the second half.

UWS (2-3) plays at UW-Eau Claire at 7 p.m. today. The JV game begins at 5 p.m.

The Yellowjackets then play at UW-Stevens Point at 5 p.m. Saturday.

UWS picked sixth

The Yellowjackets, and first-year head coach Greg Polkoski, were picked to finish in sixth place in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference preseason coaches’ poll.

St. Scholastica was picked first in the poll with 58 points and four first-place votes. UWS received 28 points.

The Yellowjackets, looking to challenge for a postseason position after missing out last year with records of 7-18 overall and 6-10 in the UMAC.

Senior Shaq Coleman will be Superior’s top threat after an honorable mention season last year that saw the former Duluth East Greyhound average 14 points, five rebounds and 2.8 assists a game.

Scott was next with 12 points and three rebounds a game and Kalien averaged 7.6 points a game and shot 40 percent on 3-pointers.

UMAC play for UWS begins Dec. 6 at home against St. Scholastica.

Sprinkled among UMAC games are games with St. John’s and Bethel and an exhibition game at Minnesota Duluth at noon on Jan. 15.

Polkowski’s coaching staff includes Steve Birman, Dwight Hill and Jordan Schneidermann.

2017-18 UMAC Men’s Basketball

Preseason Coaches’ Poll

St. Scholastica (4)............................ 58 Bethany Lutheran (3)........................ 57 Northwestern (2)................................ 54 Minnesota Morris.............................. 42 Crown................................................ 34 UW-Superior......................................... 28 Northland.......................................... 24 North Central..................................... 18 Martin Luther....................................... 9

UW-STOUT (3-2)

Sam Ortmann 7-13 5-6 20; Keegan Dickson 5-7 0-0 10; Adam Mackey 3-8 4-4 10; Isaac Elliott 2-7 3-4 9; Joe Duty 2-4 2-2 7; Zach Dahl 3-7 0-0 6; Brandyn Christman 2-5 0-2 5; Jon Ciriacks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 14-18 67.

UW-SUPERIOR (2-3)

Shaq Coleman 7-11 2-3 17; Montroy Scott 4-7 0-0 10; Colton Williams 4-7 0-0 10; Vid Milenkovic 4-6 1-2 9; Tirik Reeves 2-6 1-3 5; Brant Schick 1-1 0-0 2; Trevor Oswald 0-0 0-0 0; Nate Kalien 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 22-43 4-8 53.

UW-Stout...................... 36 31 — 67

UW-Superior.................. 29 24 — 53

3-point goals—Stout 5-17 (Elliott 2-5; Christman 1-2; Ortmann 1-3; Duty 1-3; Dahl 0-1; Mackey 0-1; Dickson 0-2), Superior 5-15 (Scott 2-3; Williams 2-5; Coleman 1-2; Kalien 0-4; Milenkovic 0-1). Fouled out—Superior-Williams. Rebounds—Stout 27 (Mackey 7), Superior 26 (Williams 8). Assists—Stout 7 (Elliott 3), Superior 13 (Reeves 3; Coleman 3; Milenkovic 3). Total fouls—Stout 13, Superior 17. Technical fouls—None. A-217.

LUTHER (1-2)

Jared Nicolaisen 11-15 3-4 27; McCoy Matthias 9-11 0-0 18; Ray Whitlock 4-7 0-0 9; Rahul Bagga 3-6 0-0 7; Brevin Walker 2-4 0-0 4; Christian Wright 1-6 0-0 3; James Kappus 1-5 1-2 3; Aaron Blumberg 0-3 2-2 2; Anthony Westhusing 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 6-8 73.

UW-SUPERIOR (2-2)

Shaq Coleman 9-18 6-6 24; Vid Milenkovic 8-12 3-4 23; Colton Williams 7-11 0-0 16; Nate Kalien 3-4 0-0 9; Montroy Scott 4-8 0-0 8; Tirik Reeves 1-1 0-0 2; Trevor Oswald 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-56 9-10 82.

Luther........................... 33 40 — 73

UW-Superior.................. 38 44 — 82

3-point goals—Luther 5-19 (Nicolaisen 2-4; Bagga 1-3; Wright 1-4; Whitlock 1-1; Blumberg, Aaron 0-1; Westhusing 0-3; Kappus 0-2; Walker 0-1), UWS 9-14 (Milenkovic 4-6; Kalien 3-4; Williams 2-2; Scott 0-2). Fouled out—Luther-Kappus, UWS-None. Rebounds—Luther 26 (Whitlock 5), UWS 31 (Milenkovic 12). Assists—Luther 12 (Nicolaisen 3), UWS 17 (Milenkovic 4). Total fouls—Luther 15, UWS 10. Technical fouls—UWS-Scott. A-187.

UW-Superior Yellowjackets

2017-18 Men’s Basketball Schedule

Tue., Nov. 14...... at Sioux Falls (L, 90-49)

UW-Stout Tournament

Fri., Nov. 17........ vs. Colo. College (L, 60-48)

Sat., Nov. 18....... vs. Marian (W, 65-57)

Tue., Nov., 21..... at UW-River Falls (L, 98-68)

Merrill Thompson Classic

Sat., Nov. 25....... vs. Luther (W, 82-73)

Sun., Nov. 26...... vs. UW-Stout (L, 67-53)

Tue., Nov. 28...... at UW-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 2......... vs. UW-Stevens Pt, 5 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 6....... vs. St. Schol., 5:30 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 8......... vs. Minn. Morris, 3 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 13..... at Northland, 5:30 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 16....... vs. Martin Luther, 3 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 29........ at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 30....... vs. Bethel, p.m.

Wed., Jan. 3....... at Crown, 5:30 p.m.

Sat., Jan., 6........ vs. Bethany, 3 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 10..... at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 13....... at North Central, 3 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 15...... at UMD (ex.), noon

Sat., Jan. 20....... at Minn. Morris, 3 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 24..... vs. Northland, 5:30 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 27....... at Martin Luther, 3 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 31..... at St. Scholastica, 5:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 3......... vs. Crown, 3 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 7....... vs. Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 10....... at Bethany Lutheran, 3 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 17....... vs. North Central, 3 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 19...... UMAC Tournament

UW-Superior Yellowjackets

2017-18 Men’s Basketball Roster

0 Mack Reykdal.............. G 5-11 So.

1 Shaq Coleman.............. G 6-0 Sr.

2 Colton Williams............ F 6-2 Jr.

3 Tirik Reeves................. G 6-1 Fr.

4 Ronny Galvan............... G 5-10 Fr.

5 Montroy Scott............... G 6-0 Jr.

10 Jaylen Vatthauer......... G 6-0 Fr.

12 Nate Kalien.................. G 6-1 Sr.

13 Joseph Kramer............ F 6-2 So.

14 Trevor Oswald.............. G 6-1 Jr.

15 Brant Schick................ F 6-6 Fr.

21 Stephen Osuji.............. F 6-3 Jr.

22 Rob Lander.................. F 6-6 Jr.

23 Sam Dettle................... F 6-2 Fr.

30 Max Watkinson........... G 5-10 So.

33 Vid Milenkovic............ F 6-5 Jr.

44 Andrew McGill F 6-6 So.