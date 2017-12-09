Search
    Yankees land Stanton in blockbuster deal

    By The Sports Xchange on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:10 a.m.
    FILE PHOTO: Sep 22, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) flips his bat after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning at Chase Field. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Yankees agreed to acquire National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins in a blockbuster trade, according to multiple reports Saturday.

    The two teams reached terms for a deal pending final approval from the 28-year-old Stantonunder the terms of his no-trade clause. The trade approval is expected to be a formality.

    Yankees infielder Starlin Castro and minor league prospects would be traded to Miami as part of the deal, according to reports.

    The news comes a day after the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants both announced they agreed to deals to acquire Stanton, but he declined to waive his no-trade clause.

    Talks between the Yankees and Marlins picked up Friday after two more teams dropped out of the running for the superstar. New York and Miami re-engaged in talks earlier in the week, according to ESPN.

    The Cardinals and Giants both targeted Stanton from the time that new Marlins ownership -- led by former Yankees great Derek Jeter -- made it known they wanted to move Stanton to help slash payroll. He is owed $295 million over the next 10 years with an opt-out clause in 2021.

    Stanton, who hit 59 home runs for the Marlins this past season, will be joining another slugger in the Yankees outfield -- American League Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge, who hit 52 homers in 2017.

    The interest from the Yankees was a bit of a surprise since owner Hal Steinbrenner publicly declared his team's payroll will remain below the $197 million luxury tax.

    The Yankees were one of four teams remaining that Stanton was open to a trade, including his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers along with the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.

    Stanton led the majors during his MVP season in home runs (59), RBIs (132), extra-base hits (91) and slugging percentage (.631). In his eight seasons with the Marlins, Stanton is a .268 hitter with 267 homers and 672 RBIs.

    The Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman had a busy week starting on Monday with the hiring of Aaron Boone as the 33rd manager in franchise history.

