Venne signs with DII Lindenwood
Eau Claire North’s Ryan Venne signed a letter of intent to attend school and play baseball at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.
Venne, the son of Superior natives Greg and Erin Venne, and the grandson of Superior’s Butch and Nancy Venne and Gary and Janet Haack, communicated with coaches and entertained offers from Creighton, Bradley, University of Ohio and Winona State before locking in on Lindenwood.
The Lions won 40 games last season and advanced to the NCAA Division II World Series, finishing in fifth place.