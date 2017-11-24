Fritch, Bees win Roy Hobb World Series
For the third year in a row Gary Fritch and the Minnesota Bees have won the Roy Hobbs World Series baseball title in Fort Meyers, Fla.
The Bees won the AAAA Division for players 60 and over. This is the 29th year of the tournament.
The Bees went 7-2 in competition, scoring 74 runs and allowing only 34.
In the playoffs the Bees defeated the New England Red Sox 5-2 and lost to the Border City Brewers 13-10. In the second-chance bracket, the Bees beat the Washington Titans 4-0 to advance to the championship game at Jet Blue Stadium (home of the Boston Red Sox spring training), where they defeated the Brewers 2-0 to win the title.
Earlier last week the Bees went 4-1 in pool play to determine their seeding in the playoffs.
Fritch, who lives in Duluth and is a member of the UW-Superior Athletic Hall of Fame, is a pitcher for the Bees.
Fritch played hockey at UWS from 1973-76 and was a co-captain of the 1976 NAIA national championship team. He also played baseball at UWS and was a team captain in 1976. He was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 1976.