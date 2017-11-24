Fritch, Bees win Roy Hobb World Series

The Bees won the AAAA Division for players 60 and over. This is the 29th year of the tournament.

The Bees went 7-2 in competition, scoring 74 runs and allowing only 34.

In the playoffs the Bees defeated the New England Red Sox 5-2 and lost to the Border City Brewers 13-10. In the second-chance bracket, the Bees beat the Washington Titans 4-0 to advance to the championship game at Jet Blue Stadium (home of the Boston Red Sox spring training), where they defeated the Brewers 2-0 to win the title.

Earlier last week the Bees went 4-1 in pool play to determine their seeding in the playoffs.

Fritch, who lives in Duluth and is a member of the UW-Superior Athletic Hall of Fame, is a pitcher for the Bees.

Fritch played hockey at UWS from 1973-76 and was a co-captain of the 1976 NAIA national championship team. He also played baseball at UWS and was a team captain in 1976. He was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 1976.