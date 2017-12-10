Freshman defenseman Scott Perunovich of Hibbing, sophomore wing Joey Anderson and junior center Peter Krieger all finished the night with three points. Perunovich and Anderson each had a goal and two assists while Krieger assisted on three goals.

Goals by senior captain and wing Karson Kuhlman, senior wing Blake Young and sophomore wing Riley Tufte gave the Bulldogs a 4-2 lead at the second intermission, with Kuhlman scoring 53 seconds into the second period.

The second period Saturday was in stark contrast to Friday's second when the Bulldogs also scored in the period's opening minute, only to then give up three-straight goals to trail by two going into the third. The Mavericks prevailed that night 7-5.

Young made it 3-1 Bulldogs at the midway point of the second by burying a pass that came from behind the net from Krieger. It was the start of a run of three goals in less than two and a half minutes with junior wing Mason Morelli pulling Omaha back within one at 11:37 of the second and Tufte making it a two-goal game again at the 12:09 mark.

Perunovich, the team's leading scorer with 16 points, extended the Bulldogs lead to three early in the third via a shot from the point that found its way through traffic. It was his fourth goal of the season.

Tufte picked up his second goal of the night and team-leading eighth of the season with 1:09 remaining after stealing the puck at the Mavericks' blue line.

The Bulldogs and Mavericks went into the first intermission tied 1-1 on Saturday as opposed to the 3-3 score after 20 minutes on Friday.

UMD took a 1-0 lead for the second night in a row, this time via a power play goal by Joey Anderson just over six minutes in. UMD came into the night 0-for-15 on the power play in its previous five games after going 0-for-6 on Friday in Omaha.

The Mavericks, who were 3-for-7 on the power play Friday, tied the game at 1-1 on their first power play of the night when senior wing David Pope — going against stickless Bulldogs freshman defenseman Louie Roehl — sent a pass across the zone for an easy goal by junior wing Steven Spinner.

The Mavericks dominated possession in the first period, outshooting the Bulldogs 18-7. Shepard, who was pulled in the second period of Friday's loss after giving up five goals, stopped 17 of those en route to 32 total saves.

The Bulldogs, who sit three points ahead of the last-place Mavericks in sixth in the NCHC, will take the next two weekends off before playing in the Ledyard Bank Classic Dec. 29-30 at Dartmouth. The Bulldogs next NCHC series is Jan. 12-13 at Colorado College.

• UMD junior wing and assistant captain Parker Mackay missed Saturday's game with an upper body injury suffered during Friday's game.

First period — 1. UMD, Joey Anderson 4 (Scott Perunovich, Peter Krieger), 6:12; 2. UNO, Steven Spinner 6 (David Pope, Joel Messner), 16:18. Penalties — Mason Morelli, UNO (interference), 5:25; Scott Perunovich, UMD (roughing), 14:50.

Second period — 3. UMD, Karson Kuhlman 3 (Mikey Anderson, Perunovich), 0:53; 4. UMD, Blake Young 3 (Peter Krieger), 9:50; 5. UNO, Mason Morelli 4 (Fredrik Olofsson, Zach Jordan), 11:37; 6. UMD, Riley Tufte 7 (Louie Roehl), 12:09. Penalties — Luke Nogard, UNO (cross checking), 3:35.

Third period — 7. UMD, Perunovich 4 (Krieger, Joey Anderson), 2:24; 8. UMD, Tufte, 18:51. Penalties — Grant Gallo, UNO (slashing), 9:18; Avery Peterson, UMD (boarding), 11:37; Krieger, UMD (hooking), 14:41.

Shots on goal — UMD 7-11-8—26; UNO 18-6-10—34. Goalies — Hunter Shepard, UMD (34 shots-32 saves); Alex Blankenburg, UNO (26-20). Power plays — UMD 1-of-3; UNO 1-of-3. Referees — Scott Bokal, Brad Shepard. Linesmen — Jake Jackson, Nate Stanton. Att. — 6,121.