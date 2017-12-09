Minnesota Duluth loses shootout in Omaha 7-5

The result was a third consecutive loss for the Bulldogs, this one 7-5 to the Mavericks on Friday night at Baxter Arena, knotting the two last-place teams in the NCHC at six points apiece. Omaha (7-7-1 overall, 2-5 NCHC) and UMD (7-9-2, 2-7) meet again at 7:07 p.m. today to break that tie and see who heads into the holidays in sole possession of last place.

“Kind of a tale of two teams here as last week we struggled to score goals and tonight we struggled to keep them out of our net,” said senior captain Karson Kuhlman, whose team lost 1-0 and 2-1 to Denver a week ago. “I think we just got away from what we were doing last week. We were hard on pucks. We were hard in battles. We were supporting each other around the ice. We just got away from that tonight.”

Both starting goaltenders were pulled in the second period with junior Alex Blankenburg (21 saves on 23 shots) replacing junior Evan Weninger (8-on-11) in the Omaha net to start the second. Nick Deery (16-on-18) took over the UMD net from fellow sophomore goalie Hunter Shepard (13-on-18) 11:08 into the second.

The Mavericks and Bulldogs each posted three goals in the first period. Freshman defenseman Scott Perunovich then put UMD up 4-3 just 37 seconds after the intermission.

By the time the second intermission rolled around Omaha led 6-4, tacking on three straight goals after killing off back-to-back minor penalties that resulted in a 5-on-3 UMD advantage.

“That’s a huge kill,” first-year Mavericks coach Mike Gabinet said. “You’re down by a goal already and well over a minute on the two-man advantage. Very, very good job by our penalty kill and the crowd got into it after the kill. That fed some momentum for us moving forward.”

Sophomore wing Zach Jordan finished off the first hat trick in the two-plus seasons at Baxter Arena with 1:01 remaining in the second period to put Omaha up 6-4. Jordan originally tied the game at 1-1 6:45 into the first and then again at 4-4 6:24 into the second.

Jordan’s third goal of the night also was the Mavericks’ third power-play goal of the night and the third straight following the back-to-back kills. Senior wing David Pope netted the first two power-play goals, putting his team up 3-2 and 5-4 as Omaha finished 3-for-7 on power plays.

UMD, on the other hand, went 0-for-6. The Bulldogs are 0-for-15 on power plays in their last five games having last scored a power-play goal Nov. 17 at Miami.

Kuhlman said his team needs to simplify things on the power play if it wants to convert.

“We have the system down, we have the personnel down,” Kuhlman said. “I think just getting a few pucks through, banging home a couple rebounds — that’s how good power plays start. Look at (Omaha) tonight. … They just got pucks to the net and found ways to get bodies there too. That’s what we have to start doing here.”

The Bulldogs’ goals came from senior wing Avery Peterson, senior center Jared Thomas, sophomore defenseman Nick Wolff, sophomore wing Joey Anderson and Perunovich.

Peterson gave UMD a 1-0 lead 23 seconds into the game, Thomas tied the game at 2-2 and Wolff — who had a three-point night — tied the game at 3-3 with 12.8 seconds left in the first. Joey Anderson scored 1:25 into the third period to pull UMD within one.

“We scored early and I don’t know if our guys thought it was going to be easy or what but we didn’t respond very well after that,” UMD coach Scott Sandelin said. “I thought we had a lot of guys playing one-way hockey. We didn’t do a very good job defensively. It was more off the rush too, our gaps were poor. Our forwards didn’t help that.”

Peterson’s goal and assist were his first points at Baxter Arena, despite playing five games at the building in its first year as a sophomore at Nebraska-Omaha. Peterson transferred to UMD during the holiday break that season. Friday was his first time back playing in Omaha.

The Bulldogs’ first three penalties went to sophomore wing Riley Tufte, who received minors for elbowing, cross checking and goaltender interference all in the first period. Tufte was dragged down by Weninger on the goaltender interference penalty, but Tufte was the one that ended up in the box for reasons unknown.

Minn. Duluth 3-1-1—5

Neb.-Omaha 3-3-1—7

First period — 1. UMD, Avery Peterson 5 (Nick Wolff, Jared Thomas), 0:23; 2. UNO, Zach Jordan 6 (Fredrik Olofsson), 6:45; 3. UNO, Jalen Schulz 1 (Tyler Vesel, David Pope), 11:54; 4. UMD, Thomas 3 (Peterson, Parker Mackay), 15:27; 5. UNO, Pope 9 (Olofsson, Jake Randolph), 16:02 (pp); 6. UMD, Nick Wolff 3 (Joey Anderson), 19:47. Penalties — Riley Tufte, UMD (elbowing), 10:25; Steven Spinner, UNO (interference), 11:23; Tufte, UMD (cross checking), 15:41; Grant Gallo, UNO (cross checking), 19:13; Tufte, UMD (goaltender interference), 19:30.

Second period — 7. UMD, Scott Perunovich 3 (Peter Krieger, Wolff), 0:37; 8. UNO, Jordan 7 (Mason Morelli, Lukas Buchta), 6:24; 9. UNO, Pope 10 (Messner, Vesel), 11:08 (pp); 10. UNO, Jordan 8 (Jones, Morelli), 18:59. Penalties — Riley Alferd, UNO (hooking), 3:17; Ryan Jones, UNO (tripping), 4:10; Dean Stewart, UNO (tripping), 7:10; Stewart, UNO (10-minute misconduct), 7:10; Karson Kuhlman, UMD (hooking), 10:58; Mikey Anderson, UMD (hooking), 17:57.

Third period — 11. UMD, Joey Anderson 3, 1:25; 12. UNO, Nogard 4 (Schulz), 9:50. Penalties — Dylan Samberg, UMD (hooking). 7:31; Mikey Anderson, UMD (interference), 10:15; Jones, UNO (interference), 15:45.

Shots on goal — UMD 11-11-12—34; UNO 11-15-10—36. Goalies — Hunter Shepard, UMD (18 shots-13 saves); Nick Deery, UMD (18-16); Evan Weninger, UNO (11-8); Alex Blankenburg, UNO (23-21). Power plays — UMD 0-of-6; UNO 3-of-7. Referees — Scott Bokal, Brad Shepard. Linesmen — Jake Jackson, Nate Stanton. Att. — 6,067.