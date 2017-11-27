Moreover, backup receiver Dallas Freeman was suspended for one game effective last Monday. Klieman would not elaborate further on his actions.

"Unfortunately, that's what happened," he said.

Engel was the highest-touted of the three coming in as a highly-recruited receiver in 2016. He redshirted last season.

Kelley played primarily on special teams and Van Dellen was the third-string quarterback behind James Hendricks, who plays mostly on defense, and starter Easton Stick.

Freeman played in eight games and had five catches for 75 yards and one touchdown. Engel had one reception for 15 yards.

Fargo police have no record of any of the players being subject to an arrest.