Three Bison players dismissed from team for violation of team rules, another suspended one game
FARGO—Three North Dakota State football players were dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules, head coach Chris Klieman said on Monday afternoon, Nov. 27. All three, freshman quarterback Henry Van Dellen, senior safety Darren Kelley and freshman receiver Sean Engel, were backups and were not expected to factor into Saturday's FCS second-round playoff game against the University of San Diego.
Moreover, backup receiver Dallas Freeman was suspended for one game effective last Monday. Klieman would not elaborate further on his actions.
"Unfortunately, that's what happened," he said.
Engel was the highest-touted of the three coming in as a highly-recruited receiver in 2016. He redshirted last season.
Kelley played primarily on special teams and Van Dellen was the third-string quarterback behind James Hendricks, who plays mostly on defense, and starter Easton Stick.
Freeman played in eight games and had five catches for 75 yards and one touchdown. Engel had one reception for 15 yards.
Fargo police have no record of any of the players being subject to an arrest.