Spartans finish third in ECM tournament

Saturday’s Game

Superior.................................... 2 1 1 — 4

Wausau West......................... 1 0 0 — 1

The Superior High School boys hockey team defeated the Wausau West Warriors 4-1 in the third-place game of Eau Claire Memorial’s Red Flint Tournament Saturday afternoon at Hobbs Ice Center.

The Spartans lost to Green Bay Notre Dame 3-0 in the semifinals Friday night.

Max Plunkett and Max Curtis scored first-period power-play goals for Superior in its win over the Warriors.

Taylor Burger added a power-play goal in the second period and Luke Drougas finished the scoring with an empty-netter in the third.

Caden Welch, Superior’s winning goaltender, picked up an assist on Burger’s goal.

Ben Langlois scored for the Warriors and Nick Hahner had 20 saves.

Welch finished with 32 saves on Friday night and Bo Buckley stopped 12 shots for the Tritons.

GBND was 2-of-10 on the power play thanks to Superior’s 11 penalties for 25 minutes.

After Matthew Kini gave the Tritons a 1-0 lead 10:31 into the game, Spencer Allen and Brendan Poshak scored second-period power-play goals.

The host Old Abes, who defeated Wausau West 4-1 on Friday, defeated GBND 5-2 in the championship game.

Superior plays at Rice Lake at 7 p.m. today and at Hudson at 4 p.m. Saturday.

SPARTAN SPIN: In Tuesday’s Lake Superior Jamboree at the Heritage Center in Duluth, Superior defeated Ashland, 1-0; Proctor, 3-0; and North Shore (Two Harbors and Silver Bay), 2-1.

Saturday’s Game

Superior.................................... 2 1 1 — 4

Wausau West......................... 1 0 0 — 1

First Period — 1. SHS, Max Plunkett (pp). 2. Max Curtis (pp). 3. WW, Ben Langlois.

Second Period — 4. SHS, Taylor Burger (Caden Welch) (pp).

Third Period — 5. SHS, Luke Drougas, (en).

Friday’s Game

Green Bay Notre Dame....... 1 2 0 — 3

Superior.................................... 0 0 0 — 0

First period — 1. Matthew Kini (Jon Fry), 10:31.

Second period — 2. Spencer Allen (Bryce Poshak, Brendan Poshak), 2:49 (pp); 3. Brendan Poshak (Logan Braun), 7:40 (pp).

Third period — No scoring.

Saves — Bo Buckley, GBND, 3-4-5—12; Caden Welch, SHS, 14-10-8—32.