    Copper Creek champs crowned

    By Superior Telegram Today at 10:03 a.m.
    A1 Amusements finished in first place in the Copper Creek Cowboy Fast Draw Summer League. Receiving awards from Vicious Von, center, were JW Tracker, left, and Scrap Iron. (Submitted Photo) 1 / 2
    Amnicon Bar's Swan river Kid (left), who finished in third place, receives his award from Vicious Von. (Submitted photo)2 / 2

    The Copper Creek Cowboy Fast Draw Summer League wrapped up its season with A1 Amusements (Scrap Iron and JW Tracker) finishing in first place.

    Second place went to Drifter’s Bar (Shady Duins and Mesabi Miner), while Amnicon Bar (Vicious Von and Swan River Kid) finished third.

    Striker’s Bar (Infedel and Mad Max) finished in fourth place, followed by Pete’s Team (Big Jake and Popcorn Pete) in fifth place, and Mike’s Place (White Shadow and Led Roses) in sixth.

