Castillo strikes out career-high 10 as Reds routBrewers

CINCINNATI — Rookie right-hander Luis Castillo allowed one run with a career-high 10 strikeouts in his final start of the season, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the finale of a three-game series Wednesday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

Zack Cozart and Jose Peraza each homered for the Reds (61-79), who swept the Brewers for the first time since May 10-12, 2013, at Great American Ball Park.

Neil Walker hit a solo home run for Milwaukee (72-68), which has lost four of its past five games and trails the first-place Chicago Cubs by four games in the National League Central standings. The Cubs played at Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

Castillo (3-7) retired 22 of the last 24 batters he faced during his eight-inning stint. He threw 111 pitches on Wednesday, his second-most this season.

Among his seven losses, Castillo twice was the victim of blown saves and absorbed a 1-0 loss to Pittsburgh.

Reds manager Bryan Price confirmed earlier in the week that this was Castillo's final start. He finished with 169 1/3 innings between Double-A and the majors this season. Castillo had 131 2/3 innings in the minors last season.

Milwaukee collected only four hits off Castillo — two in the first inning.

Castillo struck out three batters in the first, but also allowed Walker's 13th home run of the season to open the scoring.

It was the first and only lead for the Brewers in the series.

That was all the offense Milwaukee could muster against the 24-year-old Castillo.

The Reds collected three consecutive singles in the third, including an RBI hit by Adam Duvall to tie the score at 1.

A fourth straight hit loaded the bases with one out, and Garza walked Scott Schebler to force in the go-ahead run.

Walker couldn't handle Hernan Perez's throw to complete a potential inning-ending double play on Peraza's grounder, allowing two more runners raced home giving the Reds a 4-1 lead.

Brewers starter Matt Garza (6-9) allowed five earned runs on six hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Cozart collected his 18th home run, a solo shot off Jeremy Jeffress in the seventh inning. Peraza homered off Corey Knebel in the eighth.

CREW CUTS: Reds CF Billy Hamilton left the game in the third inning with a left thumb injury. ... Reds recalled RHP Luke Farrell from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. Farrell is the son of Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell. ... Reds RHP Sal Romano will start Sunday against the New York Mets at Citi Field. His turn in the rotation was pushed back due to a cut on his right index finger. ...Brewers RHP Taylor Williams made his major league debut in the eighth inning, retiring both batters he faced.