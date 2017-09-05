Boyle, Adams, Boyle win ‘Scenic Loop’ titles

The race, in conjunction with the annual corn and pork roast, helped raise nearly $1,800 for the Challenge Center of Superior.

Pat Boyle won the men’s title; Sandi Adams was the fastest women; and Mary Boyle won the children’s division.

Results

Men’s Division — 1. Pat Boyle, 21:48; 2. Ryan Santikko, 23:26; 3. Garret Holets, 24:19.

Women’s Division — 1. Sandi Adams, 29:33; 2. Breanna Theil, 31:23; 3. Jessie Pearson, 35:02.

Children under 12 — 1. Mary Boyle, 25:06; 2. Cason Pitrago, 38:36; 3. Callie Kantarik, 47:26.