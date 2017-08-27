WIkiWiki Ohana fastest boat at Dragon Boat Festival

Other finals winners were Off the Edge (All Female Finals); Lake Superior Community Health Center Heroes (Novice Finals); Going the Extra Smile — Lake Superior Dental Associates (Middle Finals); and Medtronic Marvels (Wild Card Finals).

The event is organized by the Superior Rotary Club 40, the Superior Sunrise Centennial Rotary Club and Harbortown Rotary Club and raises funds for the Essentia Health Foundation.

16th Annual Lake Superior Dragon Boat

Medal Final Results

Barker’s Island, Sat, Aug. 26

Championship Finals – Top 4

All Female Finals

1 Off The Edge............................................................... 1:51.40

2 Dragons of Hope....................................................... 2:03.09

3 Chemo Savvy.............................................................. 2:03.88

4 Blue Moon (Norvado)................................................ 2:06.13

Novice Finals

1 LSCHC Super Heroes............................................... 2:01.44

2 Blood and Fire (Salvation Army).............................. 2:05.32

3 Vets in Deep Ship V (UWS)....................................... 2:06.40

4 Blazing Paddles (Do. County).................................. 2:08.20

Middle Finals

1 Going the Extra Smile............................................... 1:56.16

2 UW-Superior Staff...................................................... 2:01.79

3 Fire Breathing Misfits................................................ 2:02.04

4 A Team Bucketeers (Altec)........................................ 2:02.25

Competitive Finals

1 WikiWiki Ohana........................................................... 1:43.35

2 International Boundary Waters................................. 1:46.23

3 Blue Water Paddling.................................................. 1:47.07

4 Legends in our own minds........................................ 1:48.07

Wild Card Finals

1 Medtronic Marvels..................................................... 2:01.98

2 Beer-Did Dragons (Granquist)................................. 2:02.13

3 Dragon Hunters (Essentia)........................................ 2:05.14

4 Barker’s Island Inn Barracudas................................. 2:09.62

Challenge Class Results

All Female Challenge

1 Off the Edge................................................................ 1:50.41

2 Dragons of Hope....................................................... 2:00.53

3 Blue Moon................................................................... 2:02.79

Athletic Teams Challenge

1 WikiWiki Ohana........................................................... 1:41.86

2 Blue Water................................................................... 1:46.43

3 ABD.............................................................................. 1:48.34

Business Challenge

1 First City Paddlers (Bemidji).................................... 1:50.20

2 Steel Dragons (Jamar)............................................... 1:50.46

3 CW Techno Inferno..................................................... 1:54.09

4 Pipe Down and Paddle.............................................. 1:54.47

5 INCredible Dragons.................................................. 1:55.17

6 All A-Boards................................................................ 1:56.79

7 Going the Extra Smile............................................... 1:57.74

8 A Team Bucketeers.................................................... 1:58.79

9 Dry Dockers (Frasier Shipyards)............................. 2:00.18

10 Rolling Dragons (Halvor Lines).............................. 2:01.18

11 Paddling Penguins................................................... 2:02.88

12 Real Steel Deal.......................................................... 2:03.67

13 Barker's Island Barracudas..................................... 02:04.60

14 Paddle Me Anytime.................................................. 2:06.21

15 R U 4 Cirrus............................................................... 2:06.51

16 Dragon Hunters (Essentia)...................................... 2:07.60

17 Team Summit........................................................... 2:08.38

18 Can't Stop the Press (DNT).................................... 2:09.21

19 Float City.................................................................. 2:11.77

Cancer Survivor Challenge

1 Chemo Savvy.............................................................. 1:58.81

2 Survivor Sistership.................................................... 2:16.14

Church Challenge

1 St. William Catholic Church...................................... 2:02.17

Education Challenge

1 UW-Superior Staff...................................................... 1:58.65

2 In It to Win It................................................................ 2:02.16

Vets in Deep Ship V (UWS).......................................... 2:05.9

Energy Challenge

1 BARRbarians............................................................... 1:56.04

2 High Voltage............................................................... 2:01.89

Food & Libations Challenge

1 Legends in our own minds........................................ 1:46.81

2 Beer-Did Dragons...................................................... 2:02.22

3 Epic Keyport Krew..................................................... 2:02.93

Friends & Family Challenge

1 Survivors & Supporters............................................ 1:48.96

2 Team Wake.................................................................. 1:57.15

3 Fire Breathing Misfits................................................ 1:58.34

4 How to Train Your Dragon....................................... 2:01.87

5 Smoke on the Water.................................................. 2:07.12

6 Duluth Cargo Connect.............................................. 2:09.19

7 Fallen Angels............................................................... 2:12.76

8 COOL Running............................................................ 2:15.51

Govt & Non-Profits Challenge

1 International Boundary Waters................................. 1:45.30

2 Strong Compass Jamar........................................... 1:56.41

3 Pride Paddlers............................................................ 2:01.12

4 Team Red White and Blue......................................... 2:02.62

5 Blood and Fire - Salvation Army............................. 2:05.40

6 Blazing Paddles.......................................................... 2:05.74

7 Sea Dragons............................................................... 2:09.01

8 Many Faces of Breast Cancer................................... 2:20.58

9 Challenging Dragons................................................. 2:50.04

Health & Medical Challenge

1 Gitche Gumee Gorgons............................................ 1:56.80

2 Medtronic Marvels..................................................... 1:57.57

3 LSCHC Super Heroes............................................... 2:04.85

4 Floating Medical Mayhem........................................ 2:10.45

5 Lifesavers – Essentia.................................................. 2:19.49

Service Clubs Challenge

1 Eco Dragons............................................................... 1:52.57

2 Sunrise Dragons......................................................... 2:02.49

3 Dragon' Our Butts up the North Shore................... 2:02.93

4 Organizin Labor Draginz........................................... 2:03.70

5 Touch of Graytness.................................................... 2:08.94

6 Screamin' Eagles........................................................ 2:09.74

Youth Challenge

1 All Hounds on Deck................................................... 1:53.33

2 UWS Upward Bound................................................. 2:08.82