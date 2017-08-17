Search
    Indians-Twins washed out; will play doubleheader Thursday

    By Sports Xchange on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:08 p.m.
    A general view of Target Field during a rain delay before a game between the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The game between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians was rained out Wednesday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.

    Wednesday's game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Thursday.

    The Indians won the series opener 8-1 on Tuesday for their fifth consecutive victory.

    Cleveland (65-52) leads the American League Central by 5 1/2 games over Kansas City (61-59) and by six games over Minnesota (59-58).

    Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco (11-5, 3.83 ERA) was scheduled to face Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson (6-9, 6-2) in the middle game of the three-game series before the rainout.

    Thursday's scheduled starters were Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger (6-4, 3.65) and Twins right-hander Jose Berrios (10-5, 4.27).

