Indians-Twins washed out; will play doubleheader Thursday
The game between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians was rained out Wednesday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Wednesday's game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Thursday.
The Indians won the series opener 8-1 on Tuesday for their fifth consecutive victory.
Cleveland (65-52) leads the American League Central by 5 1/2 games over Kansas City (61-59) and by six games over Minnesota (59-58).
Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco (11-5, 3.83 ERA) was scheduled to face Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson (6-9, 6-2) in the middle game of the three-game series before the rainout.
Thursday's scheduled starters were Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger (6-4, 3.65) and Twins right-hander Jose Berrios (10-5, 4.27).