Twins extend streak with win over Brewers

Minnesota completed a four-game sweep of the teams' home-and-home interleague series.

Miguel Sano and Jorge Polanco each finished with two of the Twins' 12 hits.

Minnesota starter Dietrich Enns went 2 2/3 innings in his major league debut, allowing two runs, only one earned, on five hits.

Milwaukee starter Zach Davies gave up seven runs, six earned, on a career-high 11 hits and two walks while striking out three over 5 2/3 innings.

Davies (13-6) came into the game riding one of his best stretches of the season. He was 6-1 with a 2.38 ERA over his previous eight starts and had allowed only three runs over his past four outings.

However, four straight Minnesota hits to open the second inning put Davies in a 2-0 hole. The Twins went up 3-0 when Jason Castro reached on an error later in the inning, allowing Byron Buxton to score.

A two-out solo home run by Keon Broxton put Milwaukee on the board in the bottom of the second.

The Twins broke things open in the third with a pair of sacrifice flies and Buxton's second run-scoring single of the day.

Trouble finally found Enns in the third. A one-out error and two singles loaded the bases for Jesus Aguilar, who walked to make it a 6-2 game, bringing the rookie's night to an end.

Alan Busenitz (1-0) took over and got Manny Pina to ground into a double play, ending the threat. He worked another two innings and kept Milwaukee of the board to earn his first major league victory.

Mauer tacked on an insurance run with a RBI single in the sixth.

NOTES: LHP Dietrich Enns made his big-league debut after Minnesota selected his contract from Triple-A Rochester earlier in the day. He was acquired in a July 30 trade that sent LHP Jaime Garcia to the Yankees. ... Brewers 3B Travis Shaw was back in the lineup, and he went 2-for-4. He missed the team's game Wednesday night while tending to family matters. ... Minnesota LHP Glen Perkins (shoulder) threw 11 pitches and allowed one hit in an inning during a rehab appearance for Double-A Chattanooga. ... The Brewers are optimistic that C Stephen Vogt will begin a rehab assignment this weekend. He has been out since July 18 with a knee injury.