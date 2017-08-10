Vikings' Waynes knocked out early with shoulder injury

Waynes suffered an injured right shoulder on the second play, and was lost for the game against Buffalo at New Era Field. He was replaced by Terence Newman.

Waynes is seeking to become a starter in his third season after Newman primarily held the job the past two seasons.

Newman, who turns 39 next month, has said he would have no problem stepping aside for Waynes.

The severity of the injury wasn't immediately clear. The Vikings do not have a lot of depth at cornerback.

Waynes was taken with the No. 11 pick in the first round in 2015, but didn't play much as a rookie.

He rotated with Newman last season, getting 579 snaps to Newman's 753.

The Vikings in the third quarter lost running back Bishop Sankey for the game with a knee injury.

He was on the field for several minutes before being helped off.

Special teams battles

In the battle to be the Vikings' punter, Taylor Symmank got off to a great start.

The rookie got the first punt Thursday, and boomed a 60-yard that wasn't returned. He had four punts in the first half for a 46.5 average.

Symmank's competition, Ryan Quigley, had just one punt in the first half, and it went for 31 yards.

The Vikings also have competition to be the kicker between Kai Forbath and rookie Marshall Koehn.

Forbath got the only placement of the first half, kicking a 36-yard field, and then Koehn handled the kickoff and booted the ball five yards deep into the end zone.

There also is competition to be the kickoff returner. Rookie Rodney Adams got both first-half returns, and averaged just 19 yards.

Also in the mix are rookie Stacy Coley and Marcus Sherels, who is entrenched as the punt returner.

Familiar faces

The Vikings ran into several familiar faces on Thursday.

Buffalo's defensive coordinator is Leslie Frazier, a Minnesota assistant from 2007-10 and head coach from 2010-13.

The Bills used running back Joe Banyard, who played for the Vikings from 2013-14, and linebacker Gerald Hodges, who played with them from 2013-15.

Missing players

Seven Vikings players didn't dress out for Thursday night's game, including defensive end Brian Robison.

Robison missed practice Tuesday for undisclosed reasons. The 11-year veteran is expected to be a reserve this season behind Danielle Hunter after having been a starter since 2011.

Others sitting out were left tackle Riley Reiff, running back Latavius Murray, wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, running back Jerick McKinnon, linebacker Kentrell Brothers and cornerback Jabari Price.

Reiff, replaced by Rashod Hill, suffered a back injury July 27 in the first full-squad workout of training camp and missed a week and a half.

He returned to practice last Monday and Tuesday, but participated only in individual drills.

Murray, who grew up 150 miles east in Onondaga, N.Y., said Tuesday he would not make the trip after practicing just twice since being activated Monday off the physically unable to perform list and being limited to individual drills.

Treadwell, who has missed more than a week of practice with a left thigh injury, also had not been expected to play.

McKinnon has been slowed by an injured right leg that he says isn't 100 percent.

Brothers was out with a hamstring injury suffered July 28. And Price has missed some recent practice time with an undisclosed ailment.