Preview: Brewers at Rays - Aug. 6

The Tampa Bay Rays are wondering where their offense has gone as they try to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon, following a second straight shutout.

The Rays returned home after scoring 26 times to win four of five games but have left 18 men on base and come up empty in 12 at-bats with runners in scoring position this series.

“We’ll be fine. It’s been a quiet couple of days,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash told reporters after his team dropped 5 ½ games behind first-place Boston in the American League East and one game out of the second wild-card spot.

Chris Archer takes the ball for the Rays in the finale against fellow right-hander Jimmy Nelson, who has lost just once since June 23.

The Brewers, who trail the first-place Chicago Cubs by one-half game in the National League Central, may not have one of their top offensive threats in the lineup Sunday after slugger Travis Shaw suffered a neck contusion when he was hit by a throw on a steal attempt.

Milwaukee won four of its last five contests, allowing eight total runs, and shortstop Orlando Arcia has stepped up offensively with seven hits in 14 at-bats in the past four.

TV: 12:10 p.m., FSN Wisconsin.

Pitching Matchup

Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (9-5, 3.37 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (8-6, 3.89)

Nelson has posted six quality starts in his last nine outings, including Tuesday when he allowed two runs on six hits over six innings with seven strikeouts in a win against St. Louis. The 28-year-old Oregonian owns a 4.66 ERA on the road as opposed to 2.43 at home but boasts 149 strikeouts versus only 32 walks in 133 2/3 innings overall. Wilson Ramos is 2-for-3 with a homer versus Nelson, who faces the Rays for the first time but is 6-6 with a 4.15 ERA in 14 interleague starts.

Archer has completed at least six innings in 14 straight outings with 10 quality starts in that stretch, although he was able to win in Houston Tuesday despite permitting four runs in six frames. The 28-year-old North Carolina native did not walk a batter in the outing and boasts 182 strikeouts over 148 innings overall. Shaw is 3-for-12 with a homer versus Archer, who faces Milwaukee for the first time and is 6-7 with a 2.97 ERA in 16 interleague outings.

Walk-offs

1. Milwaukee INF/OF Hernan Perez, who replaced Shaw at third base in the second inning Saturday, homered to extend his hitting streak to six games.

2. Tampa Bay 1B/DH Lucas Duda has reached base in all nine games since coming to the team, going 8-for-27 with seven walks.

3. The Brewers, who are 11-4 in interleague play this season, have notched back-to-back road shutouts for the first time since 2010.

Brewers Player Watch

* 3B Travis Shaw left Saturday’s game in the second inning with a neck contusion. Shaw stole second base, but Rays C Jesus Sucre's throw knocked his helmet off as he slid into the base. Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria's glove also hit the side of his face, and Shaw remained on his back for several minutes as trainers attended to him. Shaw walked off the field under his own power and was replaced by Hernan Perez, who pinch-ran for him and took over at third base.

Manager Craig Counsell said his neck is stiff but he's just day-to-day after tests came back all clear. Shaw has 24 home runs and a team-leading 74 RBIs in his first season with the Brewers, who acquired him in a trade from the Boston Red Sox in December for reliever Tyler Thornburg.

* RHP Zach Davies pitched exceptionally well, taking a no-hitter into the sixth and throwing seven shutout innings to earn his 13th win. Davies had only two strikeouts but was in control, not allowing an extra-base hit and giving the bullpen some much-needed rest.

* DH Eric Thames had a quiet night, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and leaving two runners in scoring position in the ninth. He's hitting only .246, but has a .364 on-base percentage and outstanding power for a leadoff hitter.

* SS Orlando Arcia continued his strong play in the series, driving in the only run in the first eight innings with an RBI double. Arcia had a triple and home run and scored the only runs in Friday's 2-0 victory, and stepped up again when runs were hard to come by in Saturday's victory.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Brewers 3.