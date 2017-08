A 2-under-par 33 by John Becker was the low score in the Scratch League at Nemadji Golf Course. Jerry Gustin and John Pettingill were close behind at 34; Steve Matushak and Mark Sitek posted 35s; and Mel Mattson, Ken Polglase, Fran Milligan, Tom Anderson and Dan Lindberg finished at 36. (1980)