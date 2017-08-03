Preview: Cardinals at Brewers - Aug. 3

Yadier Molina may have caused a stir with his activities over social media of late, but the 35-year-old catcher is also providing some noise with his actions at the plate.

After recording his second multi-homer performance of the season and fourth career, Molina looks to continue his surge on Thursday afternoon when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Milwaukee Brewers for the rubber match of their three-game series.

Molina’s three-hit performance helped St. Louis to a 5-4 triumph on Wednesday, marking the club’s sixth win in nine outings and moving it to within 4 1/2 games of first-place Chicago in the National League Central.

Molina is 6-for-12 with three RBIs in his last three contests for the Cardinals, who reportedly took issue with the veteran’s use of Instagram as a means to defend himself against comments by manager Mike Matheny.

The Brewers haven’t been on the same page in quite some time, dropping 12 of their last 16 to sit 2 1/2 games behind the Cubs. Ryan Braun is 6-for-15 with two RBIs and two runs scored during his four-game hitting streak entering Thursday’s tilt versus Michael Wacha, against whom he is 4-for-9 in his career.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (8-4, 3.71 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (4-5, 3.83)

Wacha improved to 5-1 in his last six outings on Friday after scattering three hits over six strong innings in a 1-0 victory against Arizona. The 26-year-old has allowed eight earned runs while striking out 42 batters in that stretch (38 2/3 innings). Wacha has struggled in both outings this season versus Milwaukee, surrendering four runs on seven hits in both no-decisions on May 1 and June 15.

Garza reported no issues in a bullpen session on Monday and is set to make his first start following a second stint on the disabled list this season. The 33-year-old picked up the win in his last encounter with St. Louis despite permitting four runs on five hits in as many innings of a 7-6 triumph on June 14. Garza has kept Kolten Wong (2-for-12) under wraps and rendered Jedd Gyorko (0-for-5), Stephen Piscotty (0-for-3), Randal Grichuk (0-for-3) and Tommy Pham (0-for-2) hitless in smaller sample sizes.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pham is 11-for-29 with six runs scored in his last nine contests.

2. Milwaukee 3B Travis Shaw is 0-for-7 in his last two games and has struck out twice in four of his last five outings.

3. Grichuk is 1-for-10 with seven strikeouts in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Cardinals 3.