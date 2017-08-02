Vikings Player Watch - Aug. 2

* RB Jerick McKinnon, who is expected to be in the mix at running back and kick returner, suffered an undisclosed injury on Day 1 of camp and has not participated in any team drills since. He is doing some individual work.

* CB Mackensie Alexander has been getting nearly all of the reps at the slot corner position. That's one of the positions to watch on a defense that finished third against the pass and third overall defensively a year ago. Alexander, a second-round draft pick in 2016, was known last year as a hard-headed youngster who resisted coaching. He appears to have changed in that regard. The Vikings need him to change because they let Captain Munnerlyn leave via free agency after last season. If Alexander can't handle the position, the Vikings intend to use soon-to-be 39-year-old Terence Newman in that role. At this point, Newman has become a backup to Trae Waynes, the team's first-round pick in 2015.

* WR Laquon Treadwell, last year's first-round draft pick, has made strides since a rookie season that saw him catch only one pass. But he still needs a lot of work with QB Sam Bradford to develop a chemistry, especially on deep balls. Bradford, an accurate deep-ball thrower, has been misjudging Treadwell's speed and overthrowing him consistently.

* LB Emmanuel Lamur is leading the battle for the weak-side linebacker position in the base defense. The position, which plays about 40 percent of the snaps, is the one that became open when Chad Greenway retired after 11 seasons. Lamur is getting most of the first-team reps. But Edmond Robinson has not been ruled out of the competition.

