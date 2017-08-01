Preview: Cardinals at Brewers – Aug. 1

The Milwaukee Brewers are mired in quite the funk, with losses in 11 of their last 14 to relinquish their spot atop the National League Central in addition to setting a franchise record by going hitless in their last 31 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

The Brewers attempt to stop the bleeding on Tuesday as they open a pivotal three-game series against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals.

“A week without a hit with runners in scoring position, that’s not really acceptable. We have to find a way to cash in on those opportunities,” Travis Shaw said after Milwaukee’s 4-2 loss to the first-place Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has done his part with three homers, five RBIs and five runs scored over his last eight games and is 3-for-6 with a homer and three RBIs in his career versus Tuesday starter Carlos Martinez.

While the Brewers have tumbled to 2 1/2 games behind Chicago, the Cardinals (52-53) have ascended to 4 1/2 in back of the Cubs with wins in five of their last seven to reside one victory shy of evening their record.

Jose Martinez recorded a career-high three RBIs in Sunday’s 3-2 triumph over Arizona and has gone deep twice with six RBIs against Milwaukee this season.

TV: 6:40 p.m., FSN Wisconsin

Pitching matchup

Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (7-8, 3.52 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (8-5, 3.38)

Martinez allowed five runs for the third time in five July starts on Wednesday, but walked away with the victory after striking out eight in a 10-5 triumph over Colorado. The 25-year-old Dominican will look for a fresh start versus Milwaukee, against which he owns a 5-2 mark with a 1.75 ERA in 21 career appearances. Martinez is 1-1 versus the Brewers this season after permitting five runs in as many innings in a 7-5 setback on April 20 and yielding one unearned run on four hits in 7 1/3 frames of a 2-1 victory two weeks later.

Nelson has answered a three-game winning streak with an 0-1 mark over his last three trips to the mound. The 28-year-old settled for his second hard-luck no-decision in that span after allowing two runs on four hits and striking out 10 in seven innings at Washington on Wednesday. Nelson owns an 0-8 mark with a 7.01 ERA in 11 career games against St. Louis, including a six-walk performance in a 6-4 setback on April 23.

Walk-offs

1. St. Louis SS Paul DeJong is 1-for-9 in his last three contests on the heels of a seven-game hitting streak.

2. Milwaukee reacquired RHP Jeremy Jeffress from Texas prior to Monday’s trade deadline. The reliever was shipped to the Rangers along with C Jonathan Lucroy at last year’s trade deadline.

3. Cardinals OF Stephen Piscotty, who has been sidelined with a groin injury, completed a short rehab stint with Single-A Peoria and is expected to return to the team on Tuesday.

Brewers Player Watch

* OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Monday. In 16 games for Milwaukee, he hit .115 with one homer and one RBI.

* RHP Rob Scahill was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday. Scahill was 1-3 with a 4.43 ERA in 18 games with Milwaukee this season, walking 10 and striking out 10 in 22 1/3 innings.

* RHP Jeremy Jeffress was traded from Texas to Milwaukee on Monday for RHP Tayler Scott. Jeffress was acquired from the Brewers last season but struggled with the Rangers. In 51 appearances he was 2-2 with a 4.67 ERA. This season he was 1-2 with a 5.31 ERA in 39 outings. Scott, a reliever, was 4-6 with a 2.34 ERA for Double-A Biloxi.

PREDICTION: Brewers 3, Cardinals 2.