Grizzlies advance to MPFL title game
The North Shore Grizzlies advanced to the Midwest Primer Football League championship game with a 36-23 win over the TC Rhinos Saturday night at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.
The game was tied 16-16 at halftime.
The Grizzlies (9-0) will now host the Lake Area Snowmen at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Snowmen (6-3-1) advanced to the title game with a 26-20 win the Tri City North Stars.
The Grizzlies and Snowmen did not play during the regular season.