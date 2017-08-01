Search
    Grizzlies advance to MPFL title game

    By Superior Telegram Today at 9:02 a.m.
    North Shore Grizzlies' Carl Ragsdale (8) intercepts a pass in the second quarter of the Grizzles' 36-23 win over the Twin Cities Rhinos Saturday night at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.
    The North Shore Grizzlies advanced to the Midwest Primer Football League championship game with a 36-23 win over the TC Rhinos Saturday night at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

    The game was tied 16-16 at halftime.

    The Grizzlies (9-0) will now host the Lake Area Snowmen at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

    The Snowmen (6-3-1) advanced to the title game with a 26-20 win the Tri City North Stars.

    The Grizzlies and Snowmen did not play during the regular season.

