Twins trade Kintzler to Nationals

Brandon Kintzler is headed to the nation’s capital after the Washington Nationals acquired the All-Star closer from the Minnesota Twins in a trade before Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline, multiple outlets reported.

The Twins will receive left-handed reliever Tyler Watson in exchange for Kintzler.

The Washington Post was first to report the trade.

Kintzler, who will turn 33 on Tuesday, is in the midst of a career year, going 2-2 with a 2.78 ERA and a career-high 28 saves in 45 appearances with Minnesota, earning him his first career All-Star selection in the American League.

The eighth-year veteran right-hander is 12-13 with a 3.24 ERA and 45 saves (all with Minnesota) over 271 career games between the Milwaukee Brewers (2010-2015) and Twins.

Kintzler is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. He is owed $1 million for the rest of the season, per The Washington Post.