Milwaukee held on for a 2-1 triumph in Friday’s series opener, pulling within one-half game of Chicago. The Cubs had been red-hot to start the second half, turning a 5 1/2-game deficit in the division at the All-Star break into a 1 1/2-game lead entering this series.

The Brewers have won 10 of their last 12 at home and were happy to get back after a 2-8 road trip. Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks also enjoys Miller Park, where he is 4-1 with a 2.52 ERA in six starts.

TV: 6:10 p.m., WGN (Chicago), FSN Wisconsin.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (4-3, 3.95 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Junior Guerra (1-4, 5.22)

Hendricks came off the disabled list to start Monday against the crosstown White Sox, allowing one run and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old could stand to be more efficient as he was lifted after 92 pitches, but he didn’t issue a walk, which is a good sign for a pitcher who relies on command. Hendricks is 6-3 with a 2.80 ERA in 12 career starts against the Brewers, with a win and a no-decision this season.

Guerra is winless in nine turns since May 31 and hasn’t recorded a quality start in his last five. The 32-year-old Venezuelan surrendered five runs in four-plus innings Sunday at Philadelphia and has served up at least one home run in nine straight outings. Guerra is 1-0 with a 2.03 ERA in two starts against the Cubs, with both occurring last season.

WALK-OFFS

Cubs starting pitchers have posted a 2.54 ERA and 10 quality starts in 14 games since the All-Star break. Brewers 1B Eric Thames received a day off Friday against LHP Jose Quintana but should be back in the lineup Saturday, as he is 9-for-23 with four doubles, a homer and 10 runs scored in seven games against the Cubs this season. Chicago has not allowed a run in the first inning in 14 games since the break after giving up 80 in the opening frame over the first 88 contests.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Brewers 4.