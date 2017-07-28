Sports Echoes – July 28
Jack Holt blasted a three-run homer and Tom Liebaert had three hits for the Rails as they defeated Fleming’s Tavern 5-1 in a City Softball League game. Carl Trasko got his Steve’s Bar team off to a flying start and it was instrumental in notching a 6-3 win over the Eagles. He slammed a three-run first-inning homer. (1952)
Jerry Erickson took a 1-up win over his father, Gene, to win the fourth annual Poplar Golf Club Invitational. Darrell Kaldor won the consolation title with a 2-up victory over Jim Yaworski. (1967)
Touring pro Tommy Bolt carded a sizzling 4-under-par 32 during a nine-hole exhibition round at the Nemadji Golf Course. Ev Stuart, the Duluth Northland Country Club pro, was at even-par; Nemadji pro Keith Duff shot a 37; and Jay Hill, a Superior amateur, toured in 38. (1967)