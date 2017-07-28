‘Bango’s Road Trip’ will stop in Superior

The Bucks will be bringing their entertaining show on the road, giving fans the chance to participate in games, take photos, win prizes and get autographs from Bango, the Rim Rockers and Milwaukee Bucks dancers.

The tour begins this weekend with stops in West Bend, Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, Seymour, Green Bay and Sheboygan.

They will then make stops in Oshkosh, Appleton, Green Lake, Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point and Rhinelander Aug. 4-6.

The final weekend of the trip will venture to northern Wisconsin for stops in Madison, Ladysmith, Superior, Iron River, Ashland, Odanah, Eagle River, Three Lakes and Crandon from Aug. 10-12.

After stops in Madison and Ladysmith on Aug. 10; the tour will make two stops in Superior on Friday, Aug. 11 — BMO Harris Bank (1425 Tower Ave.) at 9:30 a.m.; and the Boys & Girls Club (710 Catlin Ave.) at 10:30 a.m.

The Boys & Girls Club stop will include the Rim Rockers show.

The tour will then move on to the Bayfield County Fair in Iron River at 1:45 p.m.; BMO Harris Bank in Ashland at 4 p.m.; and finish the day at the Boys & Girls Club in Odanah at 5 p.m.

The stops in Iron River and Odanah will also include the Rim Rockers show.

Aug. 12 stops include Eagle River, Three Lakes and Crandon.