Nationals blast eight homers in rout of Brewers

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals tied a franchise record Thursday with eight home runs in one game — including four in a row in the third inning — as they hammered the Milwaukee Brewers 15-2 to win the series in decisive fashion.

Brian Goodwin, Wilmer Difo, Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman hit consecutive homers in the third inning off Milwaukee’s Michael Blazek (0-1), making Washington the first team to accomplish the feat since Arizona in 2010.

Anthony Rendon later homered in the same inning as the Nationals became the fifth team in major league history to rack up five in one frame — the first since Milwaukee in 2006. Harper and Zimmerman each finished with two home runs as Washington equaled Montreal’s eight-homer output of July 30, 1978, against Atlanta.

Making a spot start in place of the injured Matt Garza, Blazek was roughed up, barely recording more outs (seven) than home runs allowed (six) during his brief outing. The beleaguered Brewers’ bullpen was forced to turn to left fielder Hernan Perez to record the final three outs of the game.

Washington starter Max Scherzer (12-5), armed with a humongous lead, cruised to an easy victory, tossing six innings of three-hit ball while striking out nine. With 201 strikeouts, Scherzer has reached that plateau for the sixth straight season, the only active pitcher to do so.

Travis Shaw hit his 24th home run and Lewis Brinson went deep for the second straight day for the Brewers, who have lost nine of 11 overall and closed their 10-game road trip at 2-8.

CREW CUTS: The Nationals placed RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Monday, because of a right elbow nerve impingement. Manager Dusty Baker said Strasburg will have to throw a “serious bullpen” before returning to the rotation. ... Washington recalled LHP Sammy Solis from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Strasburg. Solis has a 14.73 ERA in 10 appearances this season. ... Brewers RHP Chase Anderson (oblique), on the disabled list since June 29, threw off a mound to test the injury. ... Washington OF Andrew Stevenson picked up the first hit of his MLB career in the eighth inning. ... Milwaukee opens a critical three-game series with the Chicago Cubs at home on Friday as Brent Suter (1-1, 2.84) starts for the Brewers. Washington opens a set with Colorado on Friday as Tanner Roark (8-6, 4.83) gets the nod for the Nationals.