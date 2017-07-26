O'Leary, Mayhew repeat champs at Nemadji Invitational

Norma O’Leary continued her dominance in the Nemadji Women’s Invitational with a one-stroke sudden death victory over Tricia Ronchi Wednesday at the Nemadji Golf Course.

After O’Leary and Ronchi finished their rounds on the North/South course with 73s, sudden death only lasted one hole as O’Leary had par 4 and Ronchi a 5 on No. 1N, giving O’Leary her 11th Nemadji title.

Flight winners were Moe Miller, Barb Luke, Lynn Larson and Penny Graskey.

There was also a repeat champion in the Senior Division where Deb Mayhew won her second straight title with an 82, which was two strokes better than five-time championship Barb Olson.

Flight winners in the Senior Division were Cheryl Mortensen, Delores Graden and Pat Turcotte.

2017 Nemadji Women’s Invitational

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Championship Flight — 1. Norman O’Leary, 73 (one-hole playoff); 2. Tricia Ronchi, 73; 3. Diana Camacha, 74; 4. Sami Mattson, 78; 5. Karina Palokangas, 79; 6. Pat Kelly, 82; 7. Deb Showalter, 83.

First Flight — 1. Moe Miller, 85; 2. Pam Klatt, 92; 3. Brenda Milinkovich, 97; 4. Jeri Sylvester, 98.

Second Flight — 1. Barb Luke, 91; 2. Jeanette Nyquist, 95; 3. Trish Anecki, 100; 4. Nan Sauter, 103.

Third Flight — 1. Lynn Larson, 91; 2. Michele Rieder, 95; 3. Judy Davern, 104; 4. Phyllis Dalgleish, 108.

Fourth Flight — 1. Penny Graskey, 95; 2. Barb Hoag, 98; 3. Sandi Fogo, 102; 4. Judy Walker, 103.

Senior Division

Championship Flight — 1. Deb Mayhew, 82; 2. Barb Olson, 84; 3. Mary Meierotto, 93.

First Flight — 1. Cheryl Mortensen, 89; 2. Kathy Nelson, 96; 3. Barb Buhr, 97; 4. Vicky Haley, 99; 5. Cathy Meysman, 101; 6. Jane Hauser, 103.

Second Flight — 1. Delores Graden, 102; 2. Gail Erdman, 108; 3. Colleen Hasforth, 109; 4. Judy Holden, 111; 5. Sheila Lysak, 111; 6. Linda Craig, 112; 7. Linda Gallatin, 113.

Third Flight — 1. Pat Turcotte, 114; 2. Sandra Kalik, 116; 3. Judy Johnson, 131.