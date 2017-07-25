Back for more

O’Leary, from Silver Bay, won her record 10th Nemadji Women’s Invitational championship last year by one stroke over Superior’s Pat Kelly. O’Leary finished with a 75. Tricia Ronchi, the 2015 champion from South Range, finished third at 77.

There are 23 golfers signed up for the 71st annual Nemadji Women’s Invitational, including seven in the championship flight and the remaining 16 golfers filling out four flights.

Other women in the championship flight are Deb Showalter, Hermantown; Sami Mattson, Esko; Diana Camacho, Duluth; and Karina Palokangas, Lake Nebagamon.

Showalter is a five-time winner with her first title coming in 1998 and her last in 2012.

Other local golfers in flight play include Superior’s Moe Miller, Trish Anecki, Nan Sauter, Michelle Reder, Lyn Larson, Barb Hoag, Penny Graskey, Judy Walker and Sandi Fogo.

Senior Division

Mayhew won her first Renna Rychlak Memorial championship last year with an 87, six strokes better than Rice Lake’s Vicky Harley, who finished at 93.

There are 19 golfers entered in the 8th annual Renna Rychlak Senior Invitational, including five-time winner Barb Olson of Duluth.

After winning five straight years from 2011 to 2015, Olson missed last year’s event, which opened the door for Mayhew.

Other local golfers in the Senior Division are Superior’s Mary Meierotto, who won the title in 2007, Cathy Meysman, Barb Buhr, Linda Craig, Delores Graden, Gail Erdman and Kathy Nelson.

The senior field of 19 golfers, also includes four golfers from Thunder Bay, two from Rice Lake, one from Bayfield and three from northern Minnesota.

Action in both divisions begins with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

DIVOTS: Proceeds from the Nemadji Women’s Invitational support the Superior High School girls golf team. … The Nemadji Women’s Golf Club is once again sponsoring a food drive for the Salvation Army. The drive runs through Saturday. Non-perishable donations may be dropped off at the golf course. … There will once again be 50/50 holes with half of the proceeds going to the Salvation Army. … Mrs. Julius Juel won the first Invitational was held July 9, 1947. … Last year’s tournament included 21 golfers in the open division and 27 in the senior division.

Nemadji Women’s Invitational

Tournament Champions

1947—Mrs. Julius Juel, Nemadji, 86

1948—Mrs. Glen St. Julien, Hibbing, 90

1949—Miss Ione Ogren, Ridgeview, 96

1950 — Unavailable

1951—Mrs. R.W. Johnson, Northland, 88

1952—Carol Ink, Lester Park, 90

1953—Miriamm Anderson, Nemadji, 90

1954—Jean Seaquist, Nemadji, 89

1955—Hazel Leland, Nemadji, 85

1956—Mrs. R.W. Johnson, Northland, 90

1957—Hazel Leland, Nemadji, 86

(Minnesota Public Links Tournament)

1958—Carol Marshall, Lester Park, 89

1960—Mrs. Kenneth Berklin, Hibbing, 95

1961—Mrs. Kenneth Berklin, Hibbing, 89

1962—Mrs. Phalin Johnson, Two Harbors

1963—Miss Carol Wilson, Bemidji, 92

1964—Mrs. P.H. Stromquist, Ridgeview, 22

(Three holes of rain-shortened tournament)

1965-60 — Unavailable

1970—Pamela Berry, Mpls., 76

1971—Lynn Ferr Reiff, St. Louis, Mo., 92

1972—Marilyn Magie, Duluth, 80

1973—Katie Bell, Northland, 88

1974—Mrs. James Stuard, Northland, 88

1975—Linda Hanson, Hurley, 95

1976—Peggy Kirsch, Ridgeview, 84

1977—Peggy Kirsch, Ridgeview, 80

1978—Peggy Kirsch, Ridgeview, 79

1979—Peggy Kirsch, Ridgeview, 79

1980—Sara Asta, Northland, 75

1981—Kim Kaiser, Hayward, 86

1982—Kim Kaiser, Hayward, 77

1983—Carol Marshall, Lester Park, 87

1984—Jean Hall, Grand Rapids, 90

1985—Margo Waletzko, Nemadji, 94

1986—Dana Scheff, Cloquet, 83

1987—Jean Gaske, Cook, 85

1988—Sarah Elton, Burnsville, Minn., 79

1989—Debbie Stocke, Enger Park, 82

1990—Deanna Brown, Danbury, 80

1991—Kelly Steen, Luck, 77

1992—Joan Richardson, Grand Rapids, 79

1993—Tricia Wollack, Hermantown, 77

1994—Evelyn Newton, Trout Lake, 78

1995—Norma O’Leary, Silver Bay, 73

1996—Sue Moline-Liberty, 77

1997—Monica Haag, 79

1998—Debbie Stocke

1999—Kelly Steen, 75 (Five-hole playoff with Debbie Stocke)

2000—Norma O’Leary, Silver Bay, 72

2001—Kelly Steen

2002—Norma O’Leary, Silver Bay, 73

2003—Norma O’Leary, Silver Bay, 73

2004—Deb Showalter, 70

2005—Norma O’Leary, Silver Bay, 75

2006—Deb Showalter, 77

2007—Norma O’Leary, Silver Bay, 73

2008—Norma O’Leary, Silver Bay, 76

2009—Deb Showalter, Hermantown, 73

2010—Norma O’Leary, Silver Bay, 74

2011—Norma O’Leary, Silver Bay, 71

2012—Deb Showalter, Hermantown, 78

2013—Maggie Lattery, Poplar, 78

(One-hole playoff with Deb Showalter)

2014—Maggie Lattery, Poplar, 72

2015—Tricia Glanville, 76

2016—Norma O’Leary, Silver Bay, 75

Renna Rychlak Memorial

Senior Invitational

1996—Pi Peterson, 82

1997—Barb Fetzek

1998—Joan Richardson, Grand Rapids

1999—Joan Richardson, Grand Rapids

2000—Joan Richardson, Grand Rapids

2001—Pi Peterson

2002—Joan Richardson, Grand Rapids, 77

2003—Cindy Raab, 76

2004—Joan Richardson, Grand Rapids, 74

2005—Joan Richardson, Grand Rapids, 78

2006—Joan Richardson, Grand Rapids, 77

2007—Mary Meierotto, Nemadji, 88

2008—Cheryl, Mortensen, Turtle Back, 85

2009—Joan Richardson, Grand Rapids, 79

2010—Carol Carlson, Lakeland, Fla., 81

2011—Barb Olson, Duluth, 86

2012—Barb Olson, Duluth, 82

2013—Barb Olson, Duluth, 82

2014—Barb Olson, Duluth, 84

2015—Barb Olson, Duluth, 76

2016—Deb Mayhew, Superior, 87