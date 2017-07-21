Nola pitches Phillies past Brewers

The right-hander pitched seven innings of one-run ball, striking out nine Brewers and carrying the Phillies to a 6-1 victory on Friday night. Nola's ERA in July is just 1.61, allowing two earned runs or fewer in every start this month.

With Nola clinging to a one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Phillies went to work against the Brewers' bullpen. In relief of starter Matt Garza, right-hander Carlos Torres gave up four earned runs on four hits and two walks, including a two-run double off the center-field fence to Tommy Joseph to give the Phillies a 6-1 advantage.

The Phillies got on the board early against Garza when Cesar Hernandez drew a leadoff walk and Freddy Galvis smashed a two-run homer, his 11th of the season, over the right-field wall to open the scoring in the bottom of the first inning.

The Brewers were able to limit the early damage and get out of the inning after Nick Williams was called out on a bang-bang play at first base and Hernan Perez made a sliding catch in left field to rob Maikel Franco of a base hit.

Brett Phillips answered for the Brewers in the top of the second with a two-out solo shot, his second home run of the year, on the first pitch he saw from Nola to cut the deficit in half.

Philadelphia left the bases loaded in the bottom of the second after Hernandez and Galvis grounded out and struck out, respectively.

Milwaukee threatened in the top of the sixth inning with runners on first and second, but Nola got Travis Shaw to ground out to first to end the inning.

All-Star setup man Pat Neshek relieved Nola in the eighth and pitched his 22nd scoreless inning at home this season in as many attempts. Right-hander Hector Neris posted his 10th save of the season in a clean inning.

Howie Kendrick returned from the disabled list for the Phillies and reached base on a pinch-hit single in the bottom of the eighth.

In the second game of the series, Philadelphia will send right-hander Jeremy Hellickson (6-5, 4.44 ERA) to the mound to face Milwaukee's lefty Brent Suter (1-1, 3.09) as the Brewers look to snap a season-worst six-game losing streak.

CREW CUTS: The Phillies activated OF Howie Kendrick from the disabled list and optioned 1B Brock Stassi to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. ... The Brewers entered the game with a season-high five-game losing streak. ... Phillies OF Nick Williams leads National League rookies in batting average (.316) since his big league call-up on June 30. ... Brewers 3B Travis Shaw has gone 64 consecutive games without an error at third base, the second longest streak in franchise history, trailing only Don Money's 88-game streak.