Reder Classic raised $9,000 for Superior Public Library

This year’s event drew 150 golfers that competed in two divisions — mixed and men.

Bird’s Bar won the men’s division, followed by Larry Hoff’s Offensive Unit and Super One Foods.

Benna Ford was the mixed division winner, followed by the Pettingill Family and Boad Swanson Team 2.

NOTES: Several teams and individuals donated their winnings back to the Superior Library Fund, including Tim Sauter donated his $125 prize for closet to the pin shots on No. 9N and 14S.