Reder Classic raised $9,000 for Superior Public Library
The Nemadji Golf Course hosted the 25th annual Dick Reder Classic on Friday.
The event raised $9,000 for the Superior Public Library. Overall, the event has raised more than $200,000 to help fund local community charities and non-profits.
This year’s event drew 150 golfers that competed in two divisions — mixed and men.
Bird’s Bar won the men’s division, followed by Larry Hoff’s Offensive Unit and Super One Foods.
Benna Ford was the mixed division winner, followed by the Pettingill Family and Boad Swanson Team 2.
NOTES: Several teams and individuals donated their winnings back to the Superior Library Fund, including Tim Sauter donated his $125 prize for closet to the pin shots on No. 9N and 14S.