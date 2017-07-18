Sports Echoes – July 18

* Eleanor Paulson and Delores Quinn whacked home runs as the Village Lanes defeated Brooklyn Bar 17-11 in a Superior Women’s Softball League game. (1964)

* John Becker could only watch in disbelief as Bob Sundby dunked a 51-foot putt on the first extra hole of their sudden-death playoff to win the Nemadji Invitational. The two had tied at 211 over the 54 holes of the tournament. It was a rare finish to have two Nemadji golfers vie for the title. (1981)