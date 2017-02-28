The Vikings could have waited until March 8 before declining the option on Peterson, entering his 11th NFL season. However, the move will allow Peterson’s representatives to negotiate with other teams from March 7 until the March 9 start of free agency, and there never was any doubt the running back wouldn’t be playing for $18 million in 2017.

“(Peterson) was not surprised because no one thought he would be playing for $18 million,” Peterson’s father, Nelson Peterson, said in a phone interview. “We knew that wasn’t going to happen.”

Nelson Peterson said his son, who was working out Tuesday at his home in the Houston area, still wants to return to Minnesota, the team that drafted him in 2007 out of Oklahoma.

“He wants to come back to the Vikings, but it’s not up to him,’’ Nelson Peterson said. “The ball is in the Vikings’ court.’’

If it doesn’t work out with Minnesota, Peterson told ESPN in January a possible new team for him could be the New York Giants, Houston or Tampa Bay. Nelson Peterson on Tuesday also mentioned Green Bay, Oakland and New England.

The running back in his statement Tuesday to ESPN.com touched upon wanting to return to the Vikings.

“It’s been a great 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings,” Peterson said. “They know what I bring to the organization as a player, with my work ethic and dedication. I spoke with Rick Spielman this past weekend. The door is still open to find some common ground.

“I understand addressing the offensive line is one of their main priorities this offseason. In the meantime, I will explore my other options and see what path God leads me on. My main goal remains the same: to win a Super Bowl championship with a great team, which I also believe we have in Minnesota.”

In his statement, Spielman did not rule out Peterson, who turns 32 on March 21, returning to the Vikings.

“Adrian is an important part of the Minnesota Vikings organization,” Spielman said. “We will continue to have conversations with his representatives and leave our future options open while determining what is best for both parties moving forward.”

Peterson’s father said Spielman and Peterson’s agent, Ben Dogra, will talk at the NFL scouting combine, which began Tuesday in Indianapolis and runs through Monday. Nelson Peterson said the Vikings have not proposed any contract terms to the running back, who made $12 million in 2016, and he declined to say what type of deal he would need to stay in Minnesota.

“The Vikings will make an offer and the offer they make will determine if they want Adrian Peterson, their all-time leading rusher, and a hall of famer, to finish his career in Minnesota,’’ said Nelson Peterson. “The only way it won’t work out is if the Vikings lowball him.’’

Still, as his son touched upon in his statement, Nelson Peterson said Minnesota improving the offensive line also will be a consideration for the running back to return. He said the Vikings, who have had injuries and other problems with the line in recent years, must show they are committed in that area.

“You have to improve the offensive line,’’ Nelson Peterson said. “What is happening now is so unfair to Adrian,’’

Peterson gained just 72 yards on 37 carries while playing just three games in 2016. He was sidelined with a torn right meniscus suffered in Week 2 and returned in Week 15 before missing the final two games with knee and groin injuries.

Peterson, taken No. 7 overall by the Vikings in the 2007 draft, has won three rushing titles, was named the 2012 NFL most valuable player and has rushed for 11,747 career yards, which ranks 16th in league history.

Regarding possible new teams for the running back, Nelson Peterson said it’s “fair to throw” the Packers and Raiders “in the mix” as well as the teams Peterson named in January. He also said about the defending champions, “If it’s New England, then New England.’’

Peterson’s father acknowledged it could be “tough” for Peterson to join Green Bay, Minnesota’s biggest rival, but it “would be tough for the Vikings” if they let him go, knowing that was a possibility.

“I would think it’s a dream team if he has an opportunity to be in the backfield with (Packers quarterback) Aaron Rodgers,” Nelson Peterson said. “Wow. You know you have to throw them in the mix. It’s something he’d have to look at.”

Peterson’s father said he only plans to consider teams in free agency that have a chance to win the Super Bowl.

“It’s not like he’s going to say, ‘I’m going to the Cleveland Browns,’ ” said Nelson Peterson. “He’s going to narrow it down to a team that’s a contender if it’s not the Vikings.”